CREDAI National Partners with Indian Green Building Council: Pledges to Construct 4000 Green Projects by 2030

Chennai, 15th April: India’s leading Real Estate Body, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) today announced a nationwide partnership with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), on the landmark occasion of CREDAI’s investiture ceremony which witnessed Mr. Boman Irani becoming the new president of CREDAI National for the term 2023-25. CREDAI MCHI, too, announced a change in leadership with Mr Dominic Romell becoming the President of the realty body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Under the association with IGBC, CREDAI pledges to build over 1000 Certified Green Projects in the next 2 years across India, and 4000 projects by 2030, through the adoption of IGBC Green & Net Zero building ratings. This will mean an addition of over 4,00,000 housing units in the green development category across the country. These projects will be certified by IGBC and will usher in a new era of green development, inspiring thousands of real estate developers as CREDAI spearheads a nationwide Green Building movement.

CREDAI’s partnership with IGBC, known for setting industry standards for sustainable development across India, will allow the necessary know-how and strengthen capabilities of CREDAI developers to ‘Build Better’. As an extension to meeting CREDAI’s goal of reducing carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this will provide an impetus towards charting a roadmap for the same and aligns CREDAI to our country’s vision of reaching Net Zero by 2070.

On the occasion Mr. Boman Irani also launched the National Vision of G.R.O.W.T.H: Integrating CREDAI National and all its chapters in a unified mission to facilitate:

G: Green Construction

R: Reform

O: Opportunity to Build a New India

W: Women Empowerment

T: Transparency

H: Housing for All

CREDAI MCHI has also partnered with leading real estate sustainability consultant ‘Smarter Dharma’ as it’s Sustainability Partner for Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Earmarking Sustainable Development, CREDAI National President Mr Boman Irani, shares his thoughts “It is an absolute honour to be chosen to serve as president of CREDAI. This gives us an opportunity to build on the extraordinary work done and milestones achieved by my accomplished predecessors. Indian Real Estate stands at a cusp of a revolution, and we at CREDAI are extremely focussed to facilitate growth for all stakeholders involved. We intend to continue to work closely with the Government to ensure a more conducive eco-system that enables sustainable growth, providing complete transparency and enhancing governance standards for our homebuyers and ancillary industries. We understand the responsibility we bear as a distinguished industry body, and we hope to guide our members into a new era of inclusive and sustainable growth. To achieve the same, we have collaborated with IGBC for achieving our motto ‘Better Buildings, Building Better’, that will go a long way in enabling developers to build sustainably. We intend to build on strong platforms to supplement inclusive, holistic growth within the Indian Real Estate fraternity.”

CREDAI MCHI President Mr. Domnic Romell, comments “The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remains one of the most valuable property markets in the country, contributing majorly to the state and national economy. CREDAI-MCHI will continue to work towards good governance, rejuvenating housing policies, optimizing zero carbon practices in MMR. CREDAI MCHI has scaled newer heights under able leadership in the past, and it gives me immense joy to take this legacy forward amidst an exciting time for the industry, as infrastructural and real estate growth comes to the fore. We are entering into a new era with focused work towards increasing prominence of sustainability in the MMR real estate.”

CREDAI National Past President, Mr. Harsh Vardhan Patodia, opines “Over the past 24 years, CREDAI has successfully established its position as a leading industry body, and we are extremely optimistic and convinced in Boman’s vision to take not just CREDAI but also the Indian Real Estate industry to greater heights, characterized by sustainability and transparency.”