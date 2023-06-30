CREDAI Telangana Checks into its New Office

Hyderabad 30 June 2023: CREDAI Telangana announced the launch of their New Office at The District, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Telangana. The new premises was inaugurated by Sri KT Ramarao, Minister for IT, E&C, MA&UD, and Industries and Commerce, Govt. of Telangana along with V. Prashanth Reddy, Minister of Roads & Buildings, Govt. of Telangana in the presence of Sri G Ranjith Reddy, Member of Parliament, Chevella, Sri T. Prakash Goud, MLA – Rajendra Nagar, D. Sudheer Reddy, MLA, LB Nagar along with Sri C Sekhar Reddy, Chairman CII Telangana and Past President CREDAI National, Sri G Ram Reddy, Vice President CREDAI National and Past Chairman CREDAI Telangana, and the CREDAI Telangana leadership team comprising of Sri Ch. Ramchandra Reddy, Chairman of CREDAI Telangana, Sri D. Murali Krishna Reddy, President, Sri E. Premsagar Reddy, President-Elect, Sri K. Indrasena Reddy Secretary, Sri G. Ajay Kumar, Sri Jagan Mohan Chinnala, Sri V. Madhusudhan Reddy, B. Panduranga Reddy , Vice Presidents, and Sri G. Srinivas Goud, Joint Secretaries and Sri M. Prashanth Rao Treasurer and for CREDAI Youth Wing Telangana, Sri C. Sankeerth Aditya Reddy, as Coordinator and Sri Rohit Ashrit, Secretary along with the members and representatives from different chapters of CREDAI Telangana.

The new office will feature a state-of-the-art training and conference hall, as well as cabins for the CREDAI Telangana team. It will serve as a dedicated space for skill development and training programs for the members of CREDAI Telangana, as well as their technical, and marketing workforce. The aim is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the real estate sector in the state by providing training opportunities and addressing the challenges faced by developers in the state.

Sri Ch. Ramchandra Reddy, Chairman, CREDAI Telangana said ” We have witnessed rapid growth in Telangana since the formation in 2014. This has elevated Hyderabad to one of the most preferred investment destinations in India by companies from different industries across the globe. To prevent a lop-sided development in the state, the government has built IT Parks in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Siddipet, and Mahabubnagar districts to provide employment opportunities to local youth. Similarly, several industrial zones are being set up to take the development to the Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns. This has created more and more job opportuinties for youth in these districts. Employment brings the demand for the Real Estate. To support our members from the various district chapters to understand the latest trends and best practices being followed by developers in bigger cities to foster the growth in the sector, we are setting up the CREDAI Telangana office to provide training, skill development and exposure to the latest trends in the sector. The close proximity to ORR will make the centre easily accessible to the District Chapters.”

Adding to this Sri D. Murali Krishna Reddy, President, CREDAI Telangana said “With the Government vision and commitment to develop the Regional Ring Road connecting the districts, more industrial corridors are being created. This accompanied by the SRDP will improve the connectivity to the districts. This will help propel the growth in the state for the next 2-3 decades. The realty sector in the districts needs to be prepared for the structured growth on the anvil. To support the district chapters make the most of the growth opportunity, we are setting up this new office, which represents a centre of excellence where developers from districts can regularly access training and development programs to upgrade their knowledge and skills to bring structured growth. Our goal is to educate them about policies and industry developments, empowering them and their workforce with necessary skills and understanding to compete globally and ensure systematic growth of the real estate in districts.”

Adding to this Sri E. Premsagar Reddy, President-Elect, CREDAI Telanagana said “We are witnessing significant growth in various districts, including Warangal, thanks to the government’s policies and the decentralization of development. This approach has greatly benefited the real estate sector by creating employment opportunities and fostering prosperity. We express our gratitude to the government for its efforts in spreading growth across multiple centres, which has also helped restrict migration. We hope the CREDAI Telangana office will be a support and guidance centre for the developers from the districts as the growth in the real estate percolates to Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns in the state.”

Speaking about the New CREDAI Office Space Sri K. Indrasena Reddy, Secretary, CREDAI Telangana said, “CREDAI Telangana is committed to supporting the members develop world class real estate across the state. We plan to take steps and help builders with processes to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the real estate industry. Our new office in the Financial District symbolizes our commitment to providing a state-of-the-art facility for skill development and training programs. By equipping our members and their technical and marketing workforce with the necessary knowledge and expertise, we aim to make them globally competitive. This will also be a state counselling and grievance centre to guide and mentor the builders in districts to deal with challenges for rapid growth while adhering to the professional code of conduct.