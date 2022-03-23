Credenc.com sponsors Lucknow Super Giants at Indian Premier League 2022

New Delhi, March 2022: Credenc.com, an education lending fintech platform today, announced its sponsorship of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group owned Lucknow Super Giants team as their associate sponsor. With this sponsorship, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will sport the brand’s logo on the jersey sleeves.

Excited with the sponsorship Mr. Mayank Batheja, Co-Founder, Credenc.com said, “Today marks a significant moment for Credenc.com as we associate with 15th season of T20. Sponsoring the Lucknow team is extra special as it is my hometown. Cricket being India’s most popular sport has a large fan following in Lucknow too. It’s the shared hunger for excellence and proving your potential despite of being a new entrant what brings us together.”

Credenc.com believes that along with academic understanding of subjects every student should have an experience outside the classroom to excel in life. Sports teaches us discipline and for Credenc.com sports and education go hand in hand.

“There has always been a strong correlation between education and cricket, both are skills that teach you life lessons. The sport teaches you to embrace your academic mistakes as learnings and to keep practicing in life. We are thrilled to be associated with Indian Premier League this year” said Mr. Avinash Kumar, Co-Founder, Credenc.com. Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said “We are delighted to be partnering with a young brand like Credenc.com for the upcoming season. We appreciate their confidence in our young franchise and are positive that this will be a mutually beneficial association for both brands. It will help us connect with and reach out to the student community.”

Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two new teams in the annual competition as the popular tournament has expanded its wings to become a 10-team contest. There is synergy between Lucknow Super Giants and Credenc.com’s beliefs of staying committed to excellence of education.

Credenc.com is a startup at the confluence of education and finance technologies. The company’s fundamental belief is to provide access to finance for education. The most sustainable way of encouraging people to enhance their skills is by investing in education and thereby increasing their employability.