Credgenics Expands its Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Credgenics, the leading provider of SaaS based collections and debt-recovery technology platform worldwide, today announced the expansion of its core leadership team as part of its next phase growth plan for existing markets and entry into global markets. New additions to the Credgenics leadership team include Vibhor Singhalas Head of Engineering, Nitin Garg as Head of Marketing, Asvini Krishnan as Head of Finance, Manjari Lakshmanan as Head of Product, Aakash Agarwal as Head of Data Science, Sukhpreet Singh as Head of HR, and Abhishek Sharma as Director of Sales.

In addition to the leadership team, Credgenics also plans to hire over 100 new professionals across technology, data science, strategy, sales, finance, support, and operations verticals over the next 12 months. The growing urgency among banks for digitization in loan collections and strong support for the platform from the banking and finance community in India has helped Credgenics gain rapid market share in India.

Leadership Team Additions

Vibhor Singhal, who comes with over a decade of extensive experience in building core technology platforms, leading engineering teams, and establishing an agile work culture, has joined as Head of Engineering

Nitin Garg, with more than a decade of proven expertise in strategically marketing complex enterprise technology solutions for BFSI across diverse markets worldwide, is on-board as Head of Marketing

Asvini Krishnan, an expert in financial planning and management with experience of more than 15 years has joined as Head of Finance

Manjari Lakshmanan, with a track record of building technology platforms from scratch, championing product visions, and devising roadmaps over more than 11 years of expertise, is aboard as Head of Product

Aakash Agarwal has joined as Head of Data Science to drive the enrichment of ML capabilities and the broader data science vision at Credgenics by leveraging his more than 11 years of expertise

Sukhpreet Singh has joined as Head of HR with focus on driving a people-centric culture and establishing a strong values driven framework building on his more than 11 years of experience

Abhishek Sharma, with more than 13 years of diverse experience in Solution Sales, Technology Consulting, and Business Advisory is onboard as Director of Sales, to drive Credgenics’ rapid business expansion

Commenting on the leadership expansion, Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Credgenics said,“The banking and fintech ecosystem is rapidly understanding the value of automating debt collections and resolutions spurred on further by evolving business needs, rising customer expectations and enhanced regulatory push from the RBI. The business value that we are delivering to our existing customers combined with our continued focus on innovation is helping us grow at a past pace. The new leadership team will propel us into the next orbit of growth.”

Anand Agrawal, Co-founder and CTO, Credgenics said,“The strong demand for a mature, comprehensive and end-to-end digital platform in collections that we have seen over the past one year is extremely encouraging. We are looking at further enhancing our pace of disruptive innovation and adding more value to our customers through new use cases and increasing focus on ML and data science capabilities.Addition of the leadership team with diverse expertise and skills will help us move ahead in our vision to establish Credgenics as a global leader in the debt recovery space.”