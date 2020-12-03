Credin Shiksha offers a 0% EMI solution to cover families’ educational expenses

Credin Shiksha is the need of the hour solution for the education ecosystem. The unprecedented crisis has transported age-old educational practices to the digital world. Credin is a fintech platform and Credin Shiksha is its flagship programme . The platform enables parents to pay schools fees in affordable easy month installments and ensures timely fee payment to school in the time of liquidity crunch.

Indian parents spend 15-20% of their monthly income on children’s education, and the pandemic has severely affected the power of expenditure. COVID-19 prompted the employers to issue several pay cuts and even layoffs, and with the education going online, the prices of home-setups severely affected parents with the limited home income. Credin Shiksha has partnered with 200+ pre-schools, schools, and education institutes across 8 states in the south and west region of India to roll-out this program. Credin Shiksha has impacted 22,000+ parents to pay school fees monthly at no extra cost which helped them to continue with their child’s education digitally.

Birju Naik and Rupesh Bishnoi recognized the problem of the ongoing uncertain times. They came across various families hit by the ramifications of the pandemic. This directly impacted the education of students with parents being unable to provide infrastructure as well as regular school fees. The issue wasn’t limited to the parents, but school management experienced difficulties with the unavailability of capital to pay salaries to staff and teachers.

The win-win solution introduced through Credin Shiksha came as a relief to several families and education institutes. With the effortless enrollment process, one can pay schools fees in affordable easy monthly installments at Zero Interest. The solution also helps the schools to manage cash flow, timely payment to staff, teachers and vendors along with increase in enrollments.

Credin was launched by Birju Naik and Rupesh Bishnoi, ex-Citi bankers in 2019 who left their high paying corporate career to pursue their dreams of helping the aspirational middle-class in India with affordable credit solutions. Credin is an end to end digital platform, built in house and is now fully operational. Credin has team of domain experts and experienced professionals including veteran bankers, technocrats, chartered accountants and data scientists, providing the new-age financial services experience.

Credin creates innovative, digitally enabled, and technology-driven credit solutions that caters to the diverse needs of the people with a mission to promote financial inclusion. Credin is recognized Fintech Startup by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.