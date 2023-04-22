Credo Health – An intelligent digital companion for Chronic condition management

Bengaluru, April 22, 2023 – Credo Health Services Pvt Ltd, a digital therapeutics company that focuses on the management of chronic conditions has been launched. The event was attended by the leadership team of Credo Health, including Founder Dr. Chandrakumar, Co-founders Mr. Leo Ananth, Dr. Lalitha Krishnamoorthy, and Chief Diabetologist Dr. KN Manohar.

India faces a significant burden of chronic diseases and the most prevalent are diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, respiratory diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in India. There are 77 million diabetic patients in India who are likely to have a 3-4 times higher risk of having Cardiac problems in addition 44% of all new chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients are Diabetic population

Credo Health aims to empower patients with chronic conditions to take control of their health through the use of digital therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, available on its website, www.credo.health, provides patients with personalized treatment plans incorporating digital tools such as mobile apps, wearables, and telemedicine.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr. Chandrakumar said, “We are excited to bring Credo Health to the market and provide patients with a new way to manage their chronic conditions. Our platform offers convenience, a better experience, easy access, and personalized precision care to members. We were able to demonstrate a reduction in hospital admissions, improved clinical outcomes, reduce complications, and was able to titrate the medications better.

Leo Ananth said “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the healthcare industry, increasing the need for digital care solutions from the comfort of one’s home/workplace which is exactly what we are addressing through our advanced AI-based precision care technology.

Dr. Lalitha Krishnamoorthy added, “We believe that digital therapeutics has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, and at the center of the healthcare ecosystem is the patient empowered by knowledge, data, and artificial intelligence. We are committed to leveraging the latest technology to improve the lives of patients with chronic conditions.” Dr. KN Manohar, who has closely associated with Credo Health in developing its diabetes management program, said, “The Credo Health platform is an excellent tool for diabetes management. It enables patients to monitor their blood sugar levels, track their nutrition, and exercise, monitor various vital parameters, and receive personalized treatment plans from their healthcare providers. This kind of personalized care can make a real difference in helping patients achieve better health outcomes.”

Credo Health’s platform is currently available for patients with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease. The company plans to expand its offerings to a few more chronic conditions soon.