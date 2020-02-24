CredR launches its outlet at Narayanguda, Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: India’s Most Trusted Used Two-wheeler Brand, CredR, launched its third Showroom at Narayanguda, on Sunday. The showroom was formally inaugurated by Mr. Sujoy Surender, Franchise Managing Partner and Mr. Surender, Franchise Partner, also present on the occasion was Mr Hemanth, Marketing Manager, CredR. The new CREDR Refurbished bike showroom, is spread across 1000 sq.ft space at the prime Narayanguda Cross Roads. It will house used two-wheeler complete range of brands, including Suzuki, TVS, Hero, Bajaj, Honda, etc.

This is the first in a series of 20+ Showrooms that the Brand plans to open in the Telangana regions. With over 2 lakh+ satisfied customers and the highest customer satisfaction score in the industry, CredR’s Showrooms are spread across India’s top cities, including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Sikar, and Kota, with 40+ Flagship Showrooms.

Speaking on the occasion Sujoy Surender said, we are tapping the second hand two-wheeler market, where there is a huge trust deficit, which CREDR can bridge seamlessly. The moment customer thinks of going for a second-hand vehicle he has umpteen apprehensions including whether the vehicle was maintained properly, is he being duped with a defective two-wheeler. To overcome such doubts, we perform 120 + quality checks and extend a six-month warranty, the first company in India to give such assurance, that way we want to build confidence about used vehicles in customer’s mind and also put to use these vehicles which otherwise would have been disposed off as condemned vehicles, which is huge drain on national resources.

Surender said this is the third showroom of CREDR. CREDR is a unique concept suiting the current market demands of use, reuse and recycle everything. CREDR takes old bikes, refurbishes them and then sells. There is niche market for used bikes, people like students, that starting career, look for bikes, but can’t afford a new one, so this alternative aptly fits their budget. However, they are not keen on buying from grey market and want someone who takes care of the quality control and associated issued of second hand vehicles. CREDR completely refurbishes the second-hand vehicles and sells them with a guarantee, it is, therefore, the credible option.

CredR brings to you a simple process to buy or sell a Two-wheeler. In order to buy a bike of their choice, the customer is required to browse through the list of bikes on CredR website, before shortlisting one or more bikes. CredR provides a free test ride of the bike/s before making the final decision. A relationship manager is specially assigned to make sure there are no hiccups throughout this journey with CredR.

At CredR, every Two-wheeler is inspected on 120+ Quality Checkpoints, to ensure customers get to choose from 100% Refurbished Bikes only. CredR’s Auto Experts come with 8+ years of experience across leading auto Brands. To ensure that the customer gets the right bike, every purchase made at CredR is secured for the future. CredR provides the best-in-class warranty covering the critical bike parts including Engine & Gearbox with a free 6 months comprehensive warranty worth Rs.5,000. And not just that, CredR also offers a free 7-Day Buy Protect under which any unforeseen issues arising post-purchase shall be resolved within the first week of purchase.

Hyderabad is a thriving IT hub and enjoys world class infrastructure. The customers here are tech-savvy and have always welcomed innovative products. With the existing hassles of public transport, Used Two-wheeler as a private mode of transportation, is more convenient, safe, and inexpensive.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sasidhar Nandigam, CredR’s Chief Strategy Officer, said, “With Hyderabad’s large urban population, including college-going students and working professionals, Two-wheelers are the most sought-after choice for daily commute. Our endeavour is to provide the community with a trustworthy platform that offers Quality Used Two-wheelers at Affordable Prices.”

CredR strives to satisfy customer demands and keep evolving with each market that it enters. The brand plans to launch 500+ Showrooms in India over the next two fiscal years.