Cricketer Robin Uthappa and Lenovo India’s Rahul Agarwal launch 1901st Yuva Unstoppable School

Yuva Unstoppable, a non-profit founded by Amitabh Shah, recently launched its 1901st needy school with improved sanitation, water facilities and smart classroom. To announce the inauguration of upgraded WASH infrastructure, the non-profit was joined by smashing Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa. The launch of smart classroom for the less privileged students of the school was announced by Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Lenovo India. Senior leaders from top corporates like EY, MPL, Korn Ferry, Cairn Oil & Gas Ltd, KPMG, McKinsey and other Yuva patrons also graced the virtual celebration. Lenovo India has joined hands with Yuva Unstoppable to provide tablets at highly discounted rates. These tablets are given to the needy yet talented scholars and government school students supported by the non-profit with the aim of bridging the digital divide.

Congratulating Yuva Unstoppable, Robin Uthappa said: “I am very fortunate that Irfan Pathan introduced me to Yuva Unstoppable and Amitabh Shah. To just know people who are utilizing their lives to make others’ better especially in the area of sanitation and hygiene is tremendous. Our public schools need this kind of intervention. It is truly an honor to be associated with Yuva – https://youtu.be/A1lrDu1zWwI

Supporting Yuva Unstoppable’s cause, Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India said: “Lenovo is globally committed to the cause of education and we try to build devices, services and solutions along with extending multiple CSR initiatives and projects such as SmarterEd to bridge the digital divide which is the biggest challenge we are facing today. We congratulate team Yuva to have launched the 1901st Yuva Unstoppable School, and are delighted to extend our support to the cause. Even as Yuva team was working on the tablet-based learning model, our tablet team has supported them with specifications that are best suited for their classrooms.”

He further added, “In a remote learning setting, Lenovo also understands the need for solutions that ensure online safety, help teachers manage their digital classrooms and enable students to do their work. All the tablets procured by Yuva from Lenovo have the Mobile Device Management system that provides cybersecurity to young children as they access devices for educational purposes.”

Principal of G.H.P.S Totada Guddadahalli, Bangalore shared: “Yuva Unstoppable has upgraded the most basic facilities in our school and opened up a whole new world of possibilities for our kids. I can’t thank them enough for their generous support, especially the implementation of smart classroom as digital becomes the essential worldwide.”

Deepika Mahru, a curious 8th grader dreams of becoming a teacher. “Before Yuva Unstoppable, our school was good. But after they changed it, it has become excellent. The toilets are sparkling clean, new drinking water facilities are there and smart classroom to aid our learning and exposure. Thank you, Amitabh Sir and Yuva Unstoppable for thinking about us.’

In his closing remarks, Amitabh Shah shared: “I am so grateful to all Yuva patrons for sharing their words of wisdom and encouragement with us on this special occasion. Special thanks to Robin Uthappa for joining & inspiring us online and to Rahul Agarwal, for boosting our digital initiative aimed at providing shared access to tablets for 500000 poor & needy children. We are optimistic that your support will help us win the post lockdown innings too.”