Cricketer Unmukt Chand Applauds Orchidians for Their Passion for Sports

U-19 World Cup winning captain cheers for students at Orchids – The International School

National, 25th February 2022: Former U-19 World Cup-winning captain and the first Indian male cricketer to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) announced his collaboration with Orchids – The International School, one of the leading K12 school chains in India. The achievements and life experiences of the young cricketer is expected to motivate thousands of students of Orchids – The International School in 60+ branches across India.

Vivek Pateshwari, Vice President, Marketing, Orchids – The International School said, “Sports not only helps build physical strength but also teaches life skills such as leadership, teamwork, discipline, ethics, pressure management etc. Hence, at Orchids, we have consciously collaborated with professionals from various sports verticals to inculcate their ethics and values in our students to make them humble and grounded. Unmukt Chand is an inspiration to millions of youngsters in India who would like to pursue a career in sports. We are grateful to Unmukt for his words of appreciation and encouragement for our students to follow their passion along with their academic goals.”

In 2012, Unmukt led India’s Under-19 cricket team to the U-19 Cricket World Cup and won the prestigious tournament and also scored 111 in the final against Australia in Townsville. The right-handed top-order batsman started his career at the age of 17 and scored 499 runs during his first stint with the Delhi U-19 team. He has also been the captain of the India A team and played for various teams including Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Commenting on the association Unmukt said, “I am pleased to associate with one of the leading school chains in the country Orchids – The International School. It was heartening to see the school putting so much effort in facilitating holistic growth of their students and encouraging them to unearth their latent talents and hone their skills equally in academics as well as sports to become the best version of themselves.”