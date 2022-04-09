CRISIL reaffirms Ratings of Thomas Cook India

Mumbai, April 2022: CRISIL has reaffirmed its ratings assigned to the bank facilities, debt programmes and corporate credit rating of Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL), India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, at ‘CRISIL A+/CCR A+/ Negative/ CRISIL A1’.

The ratings continue to reflect strong parental support from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., healthy liquidity with limited external debt supporting the capital structure and improved pace of recovery post both the first,second and omicron wave of the Covid-19. The ratings also factor in the Thomas Cook India Group’s dominant position in the Foreign Exchange – business and strong brand equity in travel-related services. Post the outbreak of the pandemic in the first half of fiscal 2021, the Group’s forex and travel businesses witnessed gradual recovery in the second half, with improving air traffic and demand for short domestic holidays. However, during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the severe second wave of the pandemic impacted recovery during the peak travel season of summer holidays. Subsequently, driven by high pent-up demand, increased vaccination coverage and improved customer confidence in travel, the business witnessed healthy recovery from the second quarter onwards, with TCIL reporting positive consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Operating EBITDA) during the third quarter.

TCIL’s business has witnessed material improvement over the fiscal 2021, with reported consolidated revenue of more than Rs. 1,400 crore in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, against Rs. 946 crore in full fiscal 2021. The Company’s Balance Sheet highlights an improvement on account of conversion of OCCRPS to equity of Rs. 303 crore and long term loan (ECLGS) taken of Rs. 37 crore.