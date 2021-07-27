CRISIL upgrades Technopark rating to A+/ Stable: Achieves Unparalleled Record

Chennai: The Electronics Technology Parks Kerala (Technopark) achieves CRISIL’s A+/Stable, as per the latest review had on 20.07.2021, upgraded from ‘CRISIL A/Stable’ rated for the last two consecutive years. The upgraded rating was achieved majorly on the discipline exercised on long-term bank facilities. The standalone business and financial risk profiles of Technopark were considered by CRISIL for the rating. Since the inception of Technopark, this is for the first time the institution has bagged A+/Stable during the last 10 years of rating with CRISIL. From D (Default) rating in 2014, it moved upward to BB, then to BBB, then to A/Stable during 2019 & 2020. This historic accomplishment is recognition for Technopark’s strengths which include steady cash flow with full occupancy in Phases I and III, diversified clientele, and long-term lease agreements.

CEO Technopark, Shri. John M Thomas added, “Despite the adverse conditions that Covid inflicted across the globe, Technopark has invariably maintained the strength of its financial stability and track record to win this achievement. Amidst this ubiquitous pandemic, Technopark added around 40 companies to its tenant list, revealing the vigour and vastness of the infrastructure that it offers. Technopark’s continuous improvement in financial position coupled with infrastructure development, operational efficiency, and strong plans have helped in achieving this goal”.

Technopark had completely leased out IT office spaces in Phases I & III. Also leased the entire land parcel on long-term lease to IT companies/ IT co-developers in Phases I & II. The exalted list of companies in Technopark currently includes the big names such as Infosys, UST Global, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ernst & Young, Allianz, IBS Software, Oracle, Nissan, Guidehouse, SunTec, Tata Elxsi, Envestnet, Quest Global, etc. The growing IT infrastructure facility of Technopark is supported through co-developers such as Embassy-Taurus, Brigade Enterprises, Carnival Infopark, Seaview, Amstor House, and M-Squared.

CFO Technopark, Smt. Jayanthi. L added, “The rating continues to reflect steady cash flow with healthy occupancy and diverse clientele, along with strong debt protection metrics, bolstered by ample liquidity. Our cash flow has remained robust despite the offering of transitory relief to tenants for rent payment as well as forgoing rental escalation for fiscal 20-21 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

CRISIL is a leading agile and innovative, global analytics company driven by its mission of making markets function better. CRISIL, India’s foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics, and solutions.