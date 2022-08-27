Criteo Launches Video Advertising Solution with Full-Funnel Performance Capabilities…

India, Aug 25, 2022: Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the launch of Video advertising solution in India. Criteo’s Video advertising solution helps achieve measurable outcomes by superior capabilities with unique audiences, robust access and scale with 600+ premium online video publishers, full-funnel management, and full-service support.

Opportunities with video ads are blooming in India, with video viewing forecasted to reach 512 million viewers by 2025[1]. Criteo’s recent Shopper Story report also revealed that many Indian consumers own and actively use at least two internet-enabled devices every week including cable/satellite TV subscription (40%), OTT media (39%) and Connected TV Device (30%). The rise of the internet of things (IoT) provides more touchpoints to connect and engage with users, shifting them to take a hybrid path to purchase.

Criteo’s Video advertising solution inspires brand awareness to purchases with relevant and engaging video ad format including OTT (Over-the-Top), powered by Criteo Shopper Graph, one of the largest audiences reach on the open Internet, and Criteo’s core technology, Criteo AI Engine. Marketers can choose between “Commerce Audience” which is set manually, or “Similar Audience” which is automated by Criteo AI Engine. Criteo AI Engine then optimizes the ad campaign into in-stream video, out-stream video, and vertical video, to deliver impactful video campaigns to the right audience. By combining Criteo’s video and performance solutions, it builds awareness and drives traffic through the branded display to relevant shoppers, allowing marketers to engage with users from their initial video exposure all the way to click and conversion using Criteo’s identity and buying path data​.

Highlights of Criteo’s Video advertising solution include:

Unique Audiences and Targeting: Find customers likely to buy from you using Criteo Audiences & exhaustive first- and third-party targeting capabilities Robust Access ​& Scale: Reach customers regardless of their video habits with access to leading publishers across all devices, channels, and formats​; Achieve unified reach and frequency across customers

Self-Service Control: With the upcoming features in self-service tool, fully manage your online video campaigns including video positioning (in-stream, out-stream, player size, ratio), third-party tags to monitor delivery and performance and track brand safety, templates to create video assets and enhanced reporting options

Full-Funnel ​Management: Move customers from exposure to point-of-sale and view ROI through the entire purchase funnel with a single platform to execute both video and display campaigns​

Full-Service ​Support: Make an immediate impact on your business with experts providing support to quickly activate campaigns and optimize for the best performance​

On the launch of the new Criteo Video advertising solution, Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, SEA and India, Criteo, said, “We are very pleased to introduce the Video advertising solution in India, which further solidifies Criteo’s presence as a commerce media company. Video has been considered as an awareness solution in the past, however, Criteo offers combined video advertising with performance capabilities, covering multiple touchpoints and leveraging audience-first ad solutions like in-stream and out-stream video, mobile app, web traffic, consideration, and retargeting. We look forward to further expanding and enriching our video capabilities in the future.”

Clinique, a global beauty brand, partnered with Criteo to leverage OTT video advertisements via highly popular and wide-reaching Indian video streaming platforms, such as MX Player, Zee5, Voot, and SonyLiv to drive awareness for their new product, achieving to reach two million new high-intent online cosmetic shoppers in India. Criteo helped Clinique identify and build an audience of shoppers who had browsed for premium “cosmetic products” in the past 90 days with a “high” product price range, and shoppers with “high” and “very high” purchasing power. As a result, the campaign successfully delivered nearly seven million impressions to over two million high-end and high-intent cosmetic shoppers, and an engaging 81% view-through rate (VTR). Nirali Ghatalia, Paid & Owned Media Manager, India, Clinique said, “Given the promising results from this OTT campaign, we are excited to expand our partnership with Criteo and leverage their data-driven, commerce media solutions including OTT, web traffic and retargeting advertising campaigns to help us maximize results across the full-funnel.” Priyanka Shah, Head Planning & Buying, at Isobar, the Dentsu-owned digital media agency which led the Clinique campaign, added “Our decision to work with Criteo on this Clinique campaign was an easy one. What stood out for us is Criteo’s shopper graph data which enabled us to help Clinique effectively reach shoppers with both the power to purchase and intent to buy their beauty products. Criteo’s access to top OTT inventory in India also helped us to easily scale and manage the campaign more efficiently from one dashboard.”

With Criteo’s superior commerce data, technology, and scale, marketers will now be able to reach customers with a video ad regardless of their video habits with access to leading publishers across all devices, channels, and formats. Combining Criteo’s commerce data and audience-first solutions in India will support marketers to leverage video advertising to drive impactful business outcomes across the full-funnel shopping journey.