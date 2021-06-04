Criteo Rebrands, Reveals Roadmap for Future of Open Internet During Company’s Investor Day

INDIA– It is a new day for Criteo, the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform. Today, the company unveiled new branding to align with its significant transformation executed over the last year, including a new logo, visual identity, and brand positioning, “The Future is Wide Open.”

The rebrand marks Criteo’s commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation, and choice. It also speaks to the vast opportunity Criteo can capitalize on as it prepares for the future of advertising wihout cookies.

“The time is right for a new brand identity and rally cry, as we use our massive strength in data and technology to re-establish Criteo’s leadership within the advertising industry and set an optimistic tone for the future of the open internet, for everyone,” said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer at Criteo.

The new logo brings the two dots previously connected at the top right of the logo to the center of the new logo to better represent consumers and its customers, who are the centerpiece of the company’s product strategy to offer the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform.

The two dots now include open space, nodding to both discovery and openness as the company invites its audience in and balances a strong legacy, visualized with a bolder font, with modern capabilities. The visual changes were developed by Criteo’s marketing team, in partnership with creative and innovation agency, Technology, Humans and Taste [THAT], who consulted on the brand positioning.

“When we say, ‘The Future is Wide Open,’ we’re talking about the tremendous possibilities Criteo’s unique dataset presents for improving every consumer experience on the open internet,” said Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer at Criteo. “Cookies might be going away, but we view it as an opportunity to evolve our product strategy to deliver greater benefits than ever to consumers and our customers.”

“Here in Asia Pacific, Criteo’s rebrand similarly signifies a new era of opportunity for us. As home to over 4.3 billion people, and 65% of the region’s GDP expected to be digitized, with spending predicted to reach US$1.2 trillion by 2022, the future is indeed wide open, in terms of the possibilities for businesses here today,” shared Kenneth Pao, Executive Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Criteo.

“Following Criteo’s rebrand, we will continue to innovate our product and solutions to serve this diverse market and are committed to working with our customers and partners who navigate the evolving challenges of the industry. We remain optimistic that we will transform experiences alongside our regional ecosystem with an ever-growing dataset. Ultimately, delivering greater values to our customers, and their consumers,” concluded Pao.

To announce the new brand and share more details around its business transformation, Criteo held a virtual Investor Day today including:

Commentary and Presentations from Criteo’s Leadership Team – The C-Suite came together to present strategy, market opportunity, capabilities, and positioning. Most notably, the day addressed the future of advertising and the company’s product roadmap to realize its vision of bringing richer experiences to every consumer.

Commerce Media Platform Strategy – Criteo reintroduced its suite of products that offer marketers the ability to activate and measure advertising campaigns and media owners the ability to sell their advertising and promotions inventory – all while sitting on top of a dataset that powers the technology and sets Criteo apart in the industry.

Partner Panel – A four-person panel, moderated by Criteo’s Executive Managing Director for EMEA, that discussed the commerce media opportunity and consist of key marketers and media owners across Criteo’s suite of solutions.

Bryan Gildenberg, Senior Vice President, Commerce at Omnicom Retail Group, called Criteo’s renewed focus on commerce, “a strategic step in the right direction” adding, “Criteo has a unique opportunity to bridge the gap as awareness and conversion merge. I’m excited to see what lies ahead for Criteo and I’m thrilled to work more closely with them.”

Criteo investor room link: https://criteo.investorroom.com/2021-06-03-Criteo-Rebrands,-Reveals-Roadmap-for-Future-of-Open-Internet-During-Companys-Investor-Day

The investor day event was publicly broadcasted, and the replay is available on Criteo’s Investor relations website. For more information please visit: https://criteo.investorroom.com.