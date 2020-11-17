Critica PPE Launches a Solution to the PPE Supply Chain Crisis in the USA

Miami, FL: Critica PPE today announced the launch of a purpose-built sales and marketing service expressly designed for U.S. manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Informal remarks to the press, CEO Carl Feinberg said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how fragile and inadequate the supply chains for the PPE in the US are, with even health care professionals and first responders finding critically needed masks and gowns in desperately short supply.”

Mr. Feinberg went on to explain how outsourcing, offshoring, and globe-spanning supply chains set the stage for our current PPE supply crisis and will not go away anytime soon. As demand for PPE spiked to historic levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global supply chains on which the US had become so dependent failed, often disastrously.

Mr. Feinberg went on to say, “The only way to resolve this supply crisis is to establish a domestically based PPE supply model for America that’s far more reliable and resilient than the fragile system it replaces.” Mr. Feinberg recognized this PPE shortage in early 2020 and began to assemble a talented team tasked with implementing such a model.

And according to Merle Silver, Chief Operations Officer for Critica PPE, “They did exactly that.” Mr. Silver said that after spending several weeks working through the issue, “we concluded the only way to solve the domestic PPE supply challenge was to build a secure and reliable domestic supply chain based on domestic sourcing and domestic distribution to domestic US customers.”

With today’s announcement, Critica PPE commences a formal recruitment program that seeks to actively forge partnerships with domestic PPE manufacturers who exhibit outstanding product innovation, quality, and craftsmanship in the pursuit of recurring, high-quantity sales. All to build a secure, reliable domestic supply chain that can ensure the availability of essential PPE for U.S. needs for today and into the foreseeable future.

Critica PPE is an elite manufacturing representative for domestic manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment. Our focus is to service the critical needs and stringent requirements of the health care, first responder, governmental, commercial, and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective gear to safeguard their health, safety, and wellbeing.