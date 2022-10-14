CriticalRiver bestowed with the three awards by Comparably…

~ Selected as Best Company for Perks & Benefits, Best Company for Work-Life Balance, and Best Company for Compensation ~

Hyderabad, 14th October 2022: CriticalRiver, a global digital and technology consulting services company, today announced that it has once again been rated as one of the best places to work based on work-life balance, compensation, and other perks and benefits. The organization has swept the board in all three categories in the Q3 Workplace Culture Awards 2022 from Comparably, the leading corporate brand reputation platform.

The fast-growing company with a strong focus on people has been awarded in 3 categories this quarter. These include Best Company for Perks & Benefits, Best Company for Work-Life Balance, and Best Company for Compensation .Inclusive of these awards and five earlier this year, CriticalRiver has won a total of eight Comparably Awards in 2022, reflecting its growing status as one of the best employers globally. The best company for career growth, best CEOs for diversity, best CEOs for women, best company Bay Area, and best company OUTLOOK are among the five accolades from earlier this year.

On receiving the awards, Mr. Anji Maram, CEO, CriticalRiver said “Creating an environment that allows for a work-life balance has been central to CriticalRiver culture from the beginning. It has always been our aim to cultivate a healthy lifestyle together with a perfect work-life balance, be empathetic, and focus on a good future,” said Anji Maram, CEO CriticalRiver. He also added, “We strive to bring positivity and productivity among the employees, and I’m humbled that our employees acknowledge it.”

Comparably Awards are derived from ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in numerous categories on Comparably.com for 12 months. Winners are then decided based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

CriticalRiver was also recognized as a Great Place to Work in the year 2021.