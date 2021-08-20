Crocs and sankuanz unveil all new limited-edition collaboration

Crocs, Inc. a global leader in casual footwear for women, men, and children, today unveiled Crocs x Sankuanz, the first limited edition collaboration in partnership with designer brand SANKUANZ. Featuring three all-new distinct styles, the collaboration brings SANKUANZ iconic design concepts and visual elements to Crocs Classic Clog collection of unique, avant garde shoes.

Founded in 2013, SANKUANZ has been a regular feature at Paris Fashion Week since 2017. The brand draws its inspiration from youth culture, using fashion as a canvas on which to imagine the societies of the future. In the Crocs x SANKUANZ collection, this philosophy has been reflected in the design of the Crocs to create a series of shoes that people from all walks of life will be comfortable in. The collection has been inspired by the themes of protection and defense, integrating SANKUANZ’s iconic Shoes for Shoes with Crocs’ iconic Classic Clogs silhouette and additional textured, detachable accessories that come together to create a forward-looking, futuristic design.

SANKUANZ Iconic ACID GREEN

It wouldn’t be a SANKUANZ collaboration without the inclusion of the brand’s iconic ACID GREEN color, which features prominently throughout the body and outsole of the Savage Forest colorway. Together with the black rear buckle, the Savage Forest colorway makes for a low-key yet eye-catching design. Also included in the collection is the Meta Black colorway, designed for everyday wear, and a classic white colorway in the form of Eternal White. The collection also includes matching JibbitzTM, which feature symbols, iconcs and other elements from SANKUANZ, Crocs and SANKUANZ’s Drown 52 retro-futuristic collection to further bring out the protection and defense themes.

Crocs x SANKUANZ ——ACID GREEN、CLASSIC BLACK、CLASSIC WHITE

（FROM LEFT TO RIGHT）

The cool, futuristic and vibrant colorways of the collection can be mixed and matched with any style, giving consumers unlimited possibilities when it comes to creating their own unique look, and closely echoing back to Crocs’ Come As You Are™ campaign, which aims to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes.

All Sankuanz x Crocs styles retail for approx. INR 9995. The products can be found on VegNonVeg and Superkicks online and offline stores.