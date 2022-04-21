Crocs launches a new collaboration with STAPLE showcasing the spirit of New York City street style

April 21, 2022, India — Crocs, Inc., a global leader in innovative casual footwear, is partnering with founder and designer Jeff Staple’s iconic streetwear brand to launch the first-ever STAPLE X Crocs collaboration featuring the STAPLE X Crocs Sidewalk Luxe Classic Clog. The collaboration integrates STAPLE’s signature design into the iconic Classic Clog silhouette, embracing Crocs’ spirit to Come As You Are. The product will be available from 21st April, 2022 on VegNonVeg, Superkicks online and offline stores.

As designer and founder of iconic streetwear brand STAPLE, Jeff Staple’s signature aesthetic is deeply influenced by New York City street culture, pursuing diversity and showcasing the freedom of individual expression. Jeff Staple and his team interpret urban culture by drawing inspiration from different elements, thereby making the pigeon a unique symbol of New York City street style.

The collaboration between Crocs and STAPLE pairs the gritty realness of New York City with Crocs’ Classic Clog, resulting in the Sidewalk Luxe Classic Clog, a limited-edition design that brings to life STAPLE’s signature aesthetics through Crocs’ iconic silhouette. The STAPLE X Crocs Sidewalk Luxe Classic Clog embodies a New York state of mind with a sidewalk-inspired graphic and concrete print featuring a pigeon-focused design and unique interchangeable Jibbitz™ charms to create a strong visual impact.

The customized Jibbitz™ charms transport you straight to the streets of the Big Apple with an oversized pigeon foot, a piece of chewing gum, a matchbox, STAPLE’s signature pigeon, a rat, and a cockroach, proving that one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

This collaboration pairs STAPLE’s culture creator style with Croc’s most iconic silhouette, resulting in a distinctive design language that embraces both innovation and authentic comfort.