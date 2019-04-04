Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today launched the third year of its “Come As You Are” marketing campaign.Global brand ambassadors, including award-winning actress, singer-songwriter and director Zooey Deschanel, along with British actress Natalie Dormer will encourage consumers to declare that being yourself, being comfortable and looking stylish are not mutually exclusive.

For the campaign’s official launch, Crocs has released a video that highlights just how easy it is to be comfortable in your own shoes.

“As we enter our third year of ‘Come As You Are,’ we are evolving not only our message and cast but the entire look and feel of our marketing campaign,” said Terence Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. “Crocs is making a bold declaration that you can have both style and comfort no matter who you are or where your life takes you.”

Deschanel and Dormer are joined by Chinese actress, dancer and model Gina Jin, South Korean actress and gugudan girl-band member Kim Se-Jeong, and Japanese actress and model Suzu Hirose for the year-long campaign.

“Because comfort comes in many shapes and sizes, our global brand ambassadors will wear and talk about some of our most popular styles in settings that are relevant to their interests and personalities,” Reilly said.

Crocs’ most popular products and collections will be showcased throughout the campaign, including LiteRide™, Crocband Platform, Crocs Serena, Swiftwater™ and, of course, the iconic Classic Clog.

“Come As You Are” will be seen through various digital, social, print and in-store marketing materials with a specific focus on the United States, Germany, China, Japan and South Korea. In addition, Crocs will be on the lookout for a 2019 Crocs Fan Ambassador who can show us how they embrace “Come As You Are” and wear Crocs to pursue their passions. Additional details on the 2019 Crocs Fan Ambassador contest will be shared later this month.