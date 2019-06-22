Crocs participated as a footwear partner for Grazia Millennial Award 2019

Crocs – the International footwear brand participated as the footwear partner in the Grazia Millennial Award 2019 held at St.Regis Mumbai. The brand showcased their varied array of collections at the CROCS booth in the event.

The award night was graced by renowned Bollywood celebrities & influencers like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Masaba, Vicky Kaushal, Kusha Kapila to name a few.

The event also witnessed few of the celebrities and influencers having fun at the brand booth with the footwear.

Please find attached the images of a few of these celebrities spotted at the event wearing Crocs.