Croma and SoCheers collaborate on heart-warming Dussehra commercial for the ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign

Mumbai | 4thOctober 2022: As India welcomes the highly awaited festive season, Croma, India’s first and trusted Omni channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group releases its Dussehra DVC (Digital Video Commercial). Conceptualised and executed by SoCheers, India’s leading independently-led creative digital agency, the video is a part of the brand’s Festival of Dreams campaign.

The one-minute commercial primarily focuses on the southern market therefore, the ad essentially aired in south India and has been further adapted from Telugu to Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada for regional audiences. Released last week, the video went live across digital & social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The emotional and lovable video portrays the importance and overwhelming feeling of togetherness in a family at festivals. Opening with an elderly man reminiscing about the past Dussehra celebrations and longing to have that perfect family picture with each and every one present, the man wishes to have one this year. Seeing the entire family, finally together, the protagonist eagerly waits to capture it for life. Adding the cherry on the cake, the ad beautifully integrates Croma’s products and furthers its philosophy of bringing happiness at home during such special occasions.

Commenting on the campaign, Shibashish Roy, Chief Business Officer E-commerce and Marketing, Croma said, “With the Festival of Dreams, our intention is to fulfil gadget dreams of our consumers and we have curated great products and exciting offers for them. In India, our festivals hold a special place in our hearts. Therefore, this Dussehra we wanted to create a relatable film which celebrates creating memories with our loved ones.”

Jitendra Hirawat, Director, SoCheers Films said, “The festive season is all about relatability and celebrating it all together with your loved ones. And, that is exactly what we have touched upon in our new commercial. With this campaign, we have been able to bring up the right tone of all kinds of sentiments that engages the audience and conveys the message beautifully.”