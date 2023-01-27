Croma celebrates its Constitution of Joy Campaign with Wall of Unity AR-powered Artwork

Bangalore, January 2023: In honor of India’s Republic Day, Croma, India’s first and trusted omni channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group proudly announces its campaign ‘Constitution of Joy’ for its Republic Day Sale, which begins on January 19 and will run till January 29,2023. Through its Constitution of Joy campaign, Croma aims to go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver great service, make a difference in the lives of others and improve customer experiences, much as the constitution was written to improve India and protect people’s rights.

Croma for the first time has conceptualized and is excited to introduce a unique AR-powered Wall of Unity in Delhi at the DLF Mall, Gurgaon in Sikanderpur, Rajkot at the Crystal Mall, Chennai at Alandur Metro Station, Mumbai at Ghatkopar Metro Station, and Kochi at the Center Square. An innovative artwork that uses the latest technology to enhance and transform how users see and experience visual content. The artwork displayed at the mentioned locations will have a QR code present, which when scanned through the user’s camera will redirect the user to the Wall of Unity by Croma filter. When the artwork is viewed through this filter, the user can spot hidden Indian flags which have the coupon codes that can be redeemed at stores. The filters are easy to use and can be accessed when the QR code present with the artwork is scanned. This is just the beginning of many exciting technological developments at Croma.

Go and grab this amazing opportunity to claim your additional discounts with coupon codes from January 25 to 27 at various famous spots in these cities.

As a responsible brand, Croma makes every effort to give its customers happy moments. In order to significantly impact the creation of a positive and joyful atmosphere in someone’s life, the brand is going the extra mile to make its customers happy.