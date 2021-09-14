Crosscope and KFBIO join forces to lead digital transformation for pathology in India and emerging markets

Mountain View, California─ Crosscope, a leading AI software provider in digital pathology is collaborating with NINGBO KONFOONG BIOINFORMATION TECH CO.,LTD. (KFBIO) an innovative high-tech cutting edge Whole slide imaging pathology scanner manufacturer. Through this collaboration, Crosscope will ensure the wide range & state-of-the-art Whole Slide Imaging Digital Pathology scanners are made available to the Indian market and ensure this cutting-edge technology is available for the pathology community to enable digital transformation in the pathology laboratories in India & emerging markets.

Today, Cancer is the dominant disease in India surpassing 1.39 million cases per year. Pathologists play a crucial role in the detection and diagnosis of a wide variety of cancers. The increasing number of cases has resulted in the increasing complexity of pathologists to diagnose the type of cancer. The digitization of the pathology workplace using scanners from KFBIO with the help of the pathologists to diagnose histopathology slides in a more efficient & accurate manner. With this collaboration Crosscope will bring the state of art Whole slide Imaging scanners from KFBIO to India & emerging markets. Today, digitization of clinical workflows is a key enabler for healthcare providers to ensure seamless and speedy diagnosis. By enabling transformation in histopathology, Crosscope aims to bring the advantages of digital tools and technology in an existing analogue setting in the histopathology domain.

Crosscope team will ensure seamless availability of KFBIO Whole Slide Imaging scanners with an integrated approach towards delivering support, training and hand-holding to the healthcare providers in the region.

“Pathology is on the cusp of digital transformation and Crosscope is very much dedicated to offer end-to-end digital pathology solutions to bridge gaps and usher in a new phase of personalized diagnostics. Crosscope is excited to team up with KFBIO to provide their scanners alongside our cutting edge AI-software and collaboration platform to enable Oncopathology automation for our customers. Digitization of pathology is a key area for the use of AI-based diagnostic algorithms to speed up and improve the diagnosis making an impact in reducing India’s cancer burden” said Dr. Jayendra Shinde, CEO Crosscope.

Whole slide Imaging digital pathology scanners are a critical component of comprehensive and complex histopathology workflow. By bringing this innovation and cutting-edge technology for digitizing glass slides to high-resolution digital images will enable a true transformation in histopathology workflow. The wide range of capacities available in whole slide imaging scanners from KFBIO will ensure that there is appropriate fit of digital pathology scanners according to workload of histopathology lab and healthcare provider “KFBIO and Crosscope both share a commitment to open a platform for digital pathology for leading the digital transformation of labs worldwide. With the given inflection point in India’s healthcare sector, our partnership is a commitment to supporting digital technologies to strengthen medical infrastructure for effective cancer care. We are pleased to have found a partner in Crosscope with whom we are truly committed in transforming Digital Pathology without Boundaries” said Mr. Kun Gui, Vice President, KFBIO.