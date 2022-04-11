Crosscope inks partnership with Waleed Pharmacy to deliver AI-enabled Digital Pathology Solutions in Oman

Mountain View, California, April 11, 2022 – Crosscope Inc. a leading provider of AI-enabled digital pathology software and Waleed Pharmacy & Stores LLC an Omar ZawawiEstablishment (OMZEST) group company focused on bringing healthcare, hospital, and pharmaceutical solutions to Oman (officially the Sultanate of Oman ), signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable next-generation transformation in the Histopathology Landscape using Crosscope AI-enabled digital pathology platform. Together they plan to bring state-ofthe-art technological solutions to Oman enabling their commercialization to deliver comprehensive cancer care, thereby, reducing the cancer burden in Oman.

Cancer remains a major public health problem worldwide. According to the WHO, Oman is facing an almost two-fold increase in cancer incidence. Crosscope Dx, a workflow integrated vendor-agnostic digital pathology platform that offers end-to-end digital pathology solutions with advanced workflow features, Integrated, and highly flexible workflow solutions, open and scalable architecture, designed for pathologists which to help them decrease workload, reduce the turnaround time, ensure faster diagnosis and hence help in reducing the disease burden in the region.

Along with this partnership, Waleed Pharmacy will be an official representative of Crosscope in the Oman region. Both the organizations intend to bring state-of-the-art comprehensive Digital Pathology Platform, AI, and ML tools for cancer diagnostic service providers. They will also explore all the possible avenues for collaboration, working together and leveraging each other’s expertise, network, and know-how to improve the cancer diagnostics landscape in the region.

“We are delighted to join forces with the Waleed Pharmacy group. Waleed Pharmacy’s experienced team has a proven track record of delivering and deploying healthcare IT solutions in the Oman region and represents a perfect partner for Crosscope. By teaming up, we are confident that we have created the synergies to boost the development and commercialization of our digital pathology workflows.” said Dr. Jayendra Shinde, CEO of Crosscope.

Crosscope also intends to work with the leading key opinion leaders of the region in esteemed hospitals, clinical institutions, diagnostic chains, R&D Labs, research organizations, pharma companies, and other organizations in the related space where the Company’s products bring clinical value to the users.

“We are exuberant with our recent collaboration with Crosscope. We are confident that as a joint force we will bring best in class Health IT solutions around the world to the GCC countries beginning & concentrating primarily in Oman.” says Pawan Mordani, General Manager for Waleed Pharmacy. Further, he added, “This partnership will strengthen our efforts to not only reduce the cancer disease burden but also improve the overall health structure in Oman which will help in better patient outcomes.”