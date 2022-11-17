Crosshairs bags PR Mandate For Sahitya Aajtak 2022

India, November 2022: Crosshair Communications, a public relations (PR) and social media agency, has bagged the PR contract for the Literature Festival, Sahitya Aaj Tak, scheduled to take place on 18th, 19th & 20th November 2022 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, near India Gate, New Delhi. Crosshairs will be in charge of developing and managing the event’s key messaging, as well as updating event-related communication across the country.

Sahitya Aaj Tak is a confluence of various literature forms – poetry, prose, music and drama, conceptualised by Aaj Tak that connects people to the literary and cultural world. The fest will feature authors, academics, composers, musicians, actors, columnists, business leader, poets, and theatre performers whose work has had a lasting impact on audiences.

Stuti Jalan, Founder & Managing Director, Crosshairs Communication said, “Working for a popular literary programme is an exciting opportunity for us. As a result, we are overjoyed to welcome Sahitya Aaj Tak as a new client. We are excited to collaborate on meaningful strategies, powerful stories that connect with the target audience, end-to-end solutions, and strengthening the presence of Crosshairs and Sahitya Aaj Tak.”

ABOUT CROSSHAIRS COMMUNICATION

CROSSHAIRS COMMUNICATION is one of India’s leading Public Relations and Social Media agencies. It builds value for customers through tailored public relations and digital campaigns leading to tangible business results for our clients. The core values that drive its philosophy are Innovation, Strategy and Entrepreneurial Spirit, leading to impactful results and delivering beyond expectations. The company has marketing Ninjas employ the best PR practices and powerful social media campaigns, storytelling, conversation, influencer seeding and recommendation to help brands connect with audiences intellectually and emotionally. A young agency with expertise across diverse industries like Beauty, Retail, Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality, Fashion & Lifestyle, Luxury, Alcohol & Beverages, Media & Entertainment, Films, Government & Social Projects and E-Commerce. The company is proud to serve a broad range of esteemed companies and brands in each of these sectors.

