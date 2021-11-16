Crowdfunding Today: Fighting Cancer with The Magic of Medical Fundraising

Image Source: Shutterstock

Today, healthcare has become a necessity for us all, however, the soaring medical expenses have created challenges, specifically for patients with chronic and critical diseases such as Cancer.

The rise in healthcare costs has forced many people with cancer and their families to go through financial hardship, pay hefty bills, exhaust their life-savings, delay or skip much needed medical care entirely all the while facing a very real risk of heading towards a financially fractured future and in worse case scenarios – bankruptcy. This article will talk about how funding for cancer patients can help you cope up with the rising expense of medical treatments without running out of savings or missing any essential medical care.

Medical Funding for Cancer Patients

Medical crowdfunding is a quick, interest-free and payback-free way of raising funds to afford life-saving medical care and treatments for cancer patients. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy aren’t always affordable in the long-term and as such fundraising for cancer can help the patient without burdening themselves or their family..

Medical fundraising has emerged as a boon for many patients given its ability to offer financial support during medical emergencies as well as for more long-term treatments and medical care.. Today, you can browse through several crowdfunding platforms in India, such as Impact Guru, who are always ready to walk the extra mile to help those fighting for their or their loved ones’ health.

What makes medical fundraising for cancer magical?

Fundraising for cancer patients with the help of medical crowdfunding platforms is –

Time-saving

With medical crowdfunding platforms, you can get started by quickly setting up a powerful campaign to provide funding for cancer patients. Unlike the conventional ways of fundraising, such as peer-to-peer lending or bank loan where you must wait for several days or weeks to get your funds approved, crowdfunding platforms offer you a quick way to raise funds to pay hefty medical bills.

Easy-to-Use

With the latest innovations and technology infused together, crowdfunding platforms uncomplicate things for you. With an easy-to-understand interface, anyone can start a fundraising campaign for cancer patients. Moreover, with these platforms, you get insightful sharing tools that help your campaign get the attention of a large group of people through several online channels and see contributions pouring in real-time.

Transparency

Crowdfunding platforms like ImpactGuru offer a free mobile fundraising app to give donation updates in real time. You can also track and withdraw the funds raised with a few simple clicks. In the case of medical fundraising, crowdfunding platforms can also send in the amount raised directly to the hospital.

No Financial Burden

Once you get funding for cancer patients through such crowdfunding platforms, it allows you to utilize funds without the stress of paying back. When you share your campaign through crowdfunding platforms, you connect with people who want to help genuinely and do not expect anything other than your recovery in return..

In a nutshell

Crowdfunding today allows funding for cancer with a comprehensive approach as compared to the old ways. Choose a reliable crowdfunding platform like Impact Guru that helps you share your story with your friends, families, extensive social circle as well as other well-wishers online to get the support you need to endure the financial and emotional stress during difficult times.

If you still find it hard to believe in the magic of fundraising for cancer patients, then visit any medical crowdfunding platform to see how these simple-to-use platforms have supported thousands of lives by fundraising.