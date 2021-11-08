Crown Group partners with France-based Spherea for joint development and deployment of Maintenance Test Solutions for the Indian Defence Sector

New Delhi, November 8, 2021: The Crown Group, a leading Indian enterprise in the Defence, Marine and Aerospace Engineering, AI, IT & Infrastructure Sectors recently signed an MoU with Spherea, a leading French electronic systems manufacturing and testing group.

Under the partnership, the entities will engage in the joint development and deployment of maintenance test solutions in India to address the Indian defence market through the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

As the leading Indian enterprise, Crown Group will be setting up the collaborative facilities and will facilitate sales and marketing of Spherea’s products and services such as consulting for test specifications detailing, test program development, definition, production and delivery as well as after sales support of the test systems. The collaboration also could explore ‘technology transfer’ opportunities.

As a partner, Crown Group will integrate Spherea’s technical inputs into various processes related to electronics testing, maintenance and repair of equipment related to electronics, electro-optics and electronic-warfare for Indian Airforce and Navy’s existing and upcoming needs.

Speaking about this, Wing Cdr Vaidyanathan (Retd), CEO Aviatech, said, “At Crown Group, we work with several leading international companies to serve various requirements of the Indian Air Force and Navy. Our decades-long experience in the Indian defence sector has given us unmatched expertise and understanding of the segment. The world of defence technologies is becoming increasingly cutting-edge and digital. In view of the contemporary needs of electronic defence technologies, our partnership with Spherea will play a key role in catering to the needs related to development, maintenance and operations of latest defence systems and weaponry for the country.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ms Pabon Florence, Spherea , stated, “India and France have a long history of defence co-operation and this partnership will add another milestone to this glorious relationship. Spherea has recently appointed Group Captain (Retd) Sanjeev Bedi as their representative in India. The Crown Group has been a leading contributor to the Indian defence sector, and we believe that this partnership will allow us to use our technical expertise in testing of electronics to benefit the Indian Air Force and Navy’s projects under the ‘Make in India’ framework.”

Apart from support for the Indian market, the collaboration involves factors such as joint development, deployment, maintenance and operation of various electronic test systems. The ‘technology transfer’ will boost local manufacturing and development of the defence technologies, and enhance the technological capabilities of the Crown Group in areas of electronic testing and military equipment production.