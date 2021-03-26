Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram announces joining of Deepak Behl as Director of Sales and Marketing

Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram has announced the joining of Deepak Behl as the Director of Sales and Marketing. He joins the company with an experience of 14 years excelling in the fields of Sales, Marketing, Revenue and Team Management. He will be responsible for heading and overseeing the sales and marketing programs for Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram.

In his new role, Deepak joins Crowne Plaza Gurgaon with an experience of 14 years in the hospitality industry converting strategic vision into measurable results. In his previous tenure, he was associated with Le Meridien Jaipur – a Marriott property, prior to this he has worked with prestigious brands such as Hyatt ,Hilton ,Starwood and IHG hotels. He is known to be a result driven professional who is passionate about all aspects of hotel functions right from operations, recruitment, training, sales and marketing, revenue generation to CSR activities. He will be heading the Sales and Marketing team to drive revenues and enhance the brand’s visibility. He possesses strong business acumen with a capability to execute a wide range of sale strategies and establishing market presence. He is a master in identifying sales territories and managing budgets for long term revenue growth.

“My family inspires me to keep on doing what I believe in, that’s my passion and inspires me to keep moving forward in this field.I have followed Crowne Plaza’s journey and witnessed the way it has excelled over the time. It is an exciting phase and I look forward to continuing Crowne’s phenomenal run and shaping the future for the brand” said Deepak.