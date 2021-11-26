Crypto Trading Aggregator TabTrader Raises $5.8M

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 25, 2021: Cryptocurrency trading mobile app TabTrader announced today that it closed a $5.8M series A round led by BitMEX Ventures and joined Hashkey Capital, Spartan Capital, SGH Capital, SOSV, and Artesian Venture Partners. The Amsterdam-based company has more than 400,000 active users and plans to expand its 20-person team and focus on global expansion, including aggregation of decentralised crypto exchanges, starting with Solana based Serum, Raydium, and Orca.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX said, “TabTrader revolutionises the entire crypto trading experience by enabling traders to manage all of their exchange accounts through a unified interface. BitMEX and TabTrader share a similar mission of transforming the crypto space, and we are thrilled to support TabTrader as they continue to empower their skyrocketing user base.”

TabTrader gives users the power to connect multiple exchanges and execute trades within a single app, in place of multiple browser tabs or multiple exchange apps. The application supports more than 34 exchanges (Binance, FTX, Huobi, Kraken, BitMEX etc.) with over 12,000 instruments to monitor a portfolio, trade, or do chart analysis.

“We started on mobile because our mission is to allow everyone in the world to invest,” Kirill Suslov, co-founder and CEO of TabTrader . “Future developments will include complementary web-based version of the service, the integration of more decentralised exchanges, and the addition of asset classes such as FX markets.”

TabTrader has attracted 400,000 active users without any advertising. The app has a rating of 4.7 on the Apple App Store (with over 52,000 ratings) and a rating of 4.5 on the Google Play Store (with over 55,000 ratings). Users give the TabTrader app top marks for convenience, mobile experience, and alerts.

“Cryptocurrencies are the quintessential cross-border financial instruments, and TabTrader’s approach to exchange aggregation on mobile took accessibility to the next level,” said Wiliam Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV. “We are very proud to have been supporting TabTrader from its earliest days.”

About TabTrader: TabTrader is a mobile app that allows users to trade Cryptocurrencies on multiple exchanges in one experience. The company was founded by Krill Suslov and is based in Amsterdam.