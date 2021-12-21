CRYPTOCURRENCY AND CROWDFUNDING: A CHANCE FOR YOUR BUSINESS

Digitization has given rise to a new speculative asset in the form of Bitcoin. Despite the fact, there are many different opinions about this cryptocurrency, the value of digital coins continues to grow. There are even some online casinos that accept payments with Bitcoin – you just need to login there with the link, for example, CasinoChan login, and you will have access to many payment methods. But Bitcoin is not only a trend in entertainment, it is a great chance for your business. And one of the most important trends in modern life is crowdfunding in the blockchain.

WHAT IS CROWDFUNDING IN BLOCKCHAIN AND HOW DOES IT WORK?

Crowdfunding is a process of raising funds for a crowdsourced project or business, where people join together to make smaller contributions/investments to create a much larger investment to meet the requirements. The investment burden is distributed among the masses. This is so that no single person has to spend more than they can save. This concept has been around for ages. There are also cases where artists, authors, and philosophers have financed their works through crowdfunding.

There are a few different types of modern crowdfunding. Donation-based, reward-based, and equity-based. Those who participate in donation-based crowdfunding campaigns do not expect anything in return for their contribution. It’s not the same as the rest. In reward-based crowdfunding, contributors expect rewards to recognize their contributions.

However, companies that opt for equity-based crowdfunding are expected to provide their supporters with a share of equity in exchange for their contributions. In addition, certain crowdfunding campaigns on the platform have predefined goals that will invalidate the entire campaign if they are not met.

Blockchain technology is perfectly capable of managing the exchange of value under contract. This feature is useful when you manage crowdfunding campaigns based on rewards and shares. The entire process of assigning relevant rewards and equity to their contributions can be automated using blockchain-based smart crowdfunding contracts.

By programming a set of predefined crowdfunding terms for smart contracts, the system can be automated to execute the smart contract and issue-specific rewards or ownership checks for a percentage of equity based on the amount contributed to the campaign.

But what makes such crowdfunding campaigns so important?

BITCOIN-BASED CROWDFUNDING AS A NEW WAY OF INVESTING MONEY

One of the most problems about crowdfunding, is, that more than three-quarters of all campaigns fail to reach their funding goal. And even if campaigns are successful, who guarantees donors that the money will be used for the campaign purpose? So, the biggest problems with crowdfunding right now are ineffectiveness, uncertainty, and the entirely trust-based funding model. And exactly blockchain technology has the potential to transform the crowdfunding industry and make it safer. Find out how it works and what it means for you and your investment in real estate projects here.

Blockchain-based investment platforms namely offer you the opportunity to invest in real estate in a secure, transparent, and flexible manner. If the investment takes place via a blockchain, you receive a certain number of so-called tokens according to the amount of your participation in a construction project. These tokens are nothing more than cryptocurrency tokens. And they are explicitly created for the real estate for investment. How many tokens you have “bought” at what conditions are tamper-proof and transparently recorded in the blockchain. Blockchain allows you to invest in a project directly.

To sum up, blockchain technology and digital currencies are very useful to meet the needs of any industry, and crowdfunding is such a segment where these technologies can fully integrate. Even if you have never tried blockchain-based crowdfunding, it could be very useful to get to know this trend for your business.