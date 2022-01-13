Crystal ball gazing – 2022

By Sabyasachi Dutta

(The author is Country General Manager with a British MNC in India)

A caveat to start with: not everyone can be Nostradamus-like. Neither this author is a fan of his nor has been bestowed with any mystic power to see the future. Yet having spent some quality time spanning a couple of decades in the corporate world and being an eager student to always learn something new, let’s venture into the territory unknown across five areas of interest that many will be keenly watching in 2022.

5G services

Notwithstanding a yesteryear actor’s legal plea to block the 5G introduction that not only got dismissed by the honourable court but also incurred her Rs 20 Lacs as a penalty, the 5G rollout is well on its way. 13 major Indian cities have been identified where this will begin from and most of the telecom operators have drawn their bid strategies for 5G spectrum auction planned to be held during the first half of 2022. Telecom as a sector is expected to stay buzzing throughout 2022.

Stock market

Just before last Diwali, Sensex breached the historic 61,000 mark for the first time gaining by then a whopping 28% growth in unfinished calendar year 2021 amidst Covid19 gloom that included extremely distressing and chaotic second wave. Though some experts believe a sharp correction is just around the corner, yet many opine it could touch 70,000 by the end of 2022. Arguably, the Indian stock market is one bright spot many FIIs just can’t take their eyes off.

Entertainment / OTT platforms

Pre-Covid Bollywood used to churn out 700 odd full-length movies annually and was valued at around Rs 200 billion in FY 2020, at least the organized part of the industry. As theatres reopen, albeit with Omicron floating around, and OTT platforms showing unprecedented growth, deeply penetrating not just in metros but even in non-descript hinterlands there are enough indicators to predict this sector won’t be short of actions. Expect many edge-of-your-seat web series and movie premieres galore on OTTs this year too.

Electric mobility

By 2030, the government expects 30% of vehicles on our streets to be of electric variant; aligning with the commitment made during the COP21 summit held in Paris to reduce emission intensity by 35% in 2030 from the 2005 level. With concerns like slow charging and short battery life getting addressed, and rapid technological advances made in recent times have coalesced to open new vistas for EVs – be it two-wheelers or cars or buses for mass public transportation. EVs in millions rolling out of giga factories and companies tweaking their business strategies will possibly start a favourable domino effect. Incentives offered by central, and many state governments too will hopefully give impetus to shift from vehicles run on fossil fuel to EVs.

NFT / Cryptocurrency / Web3.0

Apparently, each of these should merit a separate article but suffice it to say they are going to hog much of the limelight in 2022 primarily due to the charm that emanates out of ‘known unknowns’. We have just got exposed to subtle mysteries of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) as folks from Jack Dorsey to Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Leone are seen fortifying their NFT collections at mind-boggling valuations, in recent times. Powers-that-be want cryptocurrencies to be completely banned in India but we cannot live in seclusion as rest of the world rapidly strides ahead. Expect sparks to fly as proponents of Web3.0 put forth their arguments. In short, 2022 could well be a watershed year for the crypto universe.

These are certain sectors that are as unrelated to each other as chalk is to cheese but could potentially be game changers in 2022.

