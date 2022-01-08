Crystal Ball Markets Provides a Convenient Trading Setup for Beginners

As most people’s disposable income increases, they look for investment vehicles that will generate good returns on their capital. For the longest time, investors have debated about the best ways to invest their money. Historically, people have regarded stocks favorably, partly because stocks have a reputation for outperforming other asset classes. According to data from Goldman Sachs, stocks have averaged a 9.2 percent return over the past ten years. Therefore, many people see stocks as a safe investment vehicle that will help them grow their investment portfolio.

Similarly, other investment avenues have also opened up that were not always available to people. For instance, the internet and the rise of digital payments has opened the world of foreign exchange trading to most people. Previously, only investment banks and other financial institutions had access to foreign exchange trading. However, times have changed. Today, the Foreign Exchange Market is the most liquid financial market, dwarfing all other markets, including stocks,commodities, etc. The forex market is worth more than $2.4 quadrillion, with daily trading volumes of over $6 trillion, according to the bank for international settlements (BIS). Most people see this as an opportunity for increased profitability through currency speculation. This has inevitably drawn a lot of people into Forex trading.

In addition, cryptocurrencies have become increasingly popular, since they were introduced in 2009. Today, Bitcoin trades in the high five figures. Despite the regulatory uncertainty surrounding Cryptocurrencies, they are increasingly being adopted as a medium of exchange, with countries like El Salvador declaring Bitcoin as legal tender. Cryptocurrencies have attracted different classes of investors and speculators, ranging from long term holders (HODLers) to day traders.

Indeed, Stocks, Forex and Cryptocurrencies have seen the most amount of interest and investment since the start of the pandemic. Platforms dedicated to each of these have witnessed significant amount of growth over this period. Dealing in each asset class has meant that a lot of investors had to open separate accounts with different brokerage platforms. Crystal Ball Markets was established to help resolve this pain point for most investors and traders.

Crystal Ball Markets enables traders to start trading Stocks, Forex, and Cryptocurrency all from one platform. its user-friendly interface, has been a favorite with beginners new to online trading. Available on all computer (Windows, Mac, Linux) and mobile devices (Apple App Store, Google Play Store), the trading platform also offers endless automation possibilities for advanced algorithmic/AI traders through Javascript.

The platform offers a plethora of resources available to new comers looking to learn more about trading the financial markets. From learning how to make their first trade, traders are given unlimited access to a demo account, in which they can practice their trading strategies till they are ready to go live.

A company spokesman shared “the financial markets have been fully democratized, with financial skills, investing and personal portfolio management becoming an increasingly DIY (Do it Yourself) exercise. The rise of the internet and information age, has effectively removed the barriers to entry for most individuals. Any individual who has access to the internet and social media/forums can in fact take a view on the financial markets and make a difference, as we have seen from the REDDIT fueled rallies. That is what I call, power to the people. No more monopoly of information. This is why as of today, anybody can trade stocks, Forex, Cryptocurrency and so many other asset classes. We have come in to make this process a painless one for every participant. We are an online trading platform that caters to beginners and experienced traders alike”

Furthermore, the spokesperson stated “Our platform offers access to CFDs across various asset classes like Forex, Crypto, Stocks/Shares, Indices, Metals, Energy and so on. Beginners are supported with a wide range of free educational materials and other resources to learn about the financial markets. More importantly, they are encouraged to thoroughly test their trading and risk management strategies on an unlimited, free demo account, before putting their hard-earned trading capital at risk in the financial markets.”

Traders can register with Crystal Ball Markets and download their trading platform on any computer or mobile devices today, to get started on their online trading journey.