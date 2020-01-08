Crystal Crop Protection acquires Corteva Agriscience Chlorpyrifos Brands in India

Crystal Crop Protection Limited (“Crystal” or “the Company”), one of the leading research and development based crop protection companies in India, has acquired Dursban, Nurelle-D & Predator brands in India from Corteva Agriscience(NYSE: CTVA) a global pure-play agriculture company.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal,“This acquisition is a part of Crystal’s strategy to add value to its business and ensure growth for all its stakeholders. We believe such strategic acquisitions would improve our competitiveness, further help in diversifying our product portfolio and thus strengthen our market presence across India.”

This is Crystal’s fifth acquisition in last 2 years, the first was the acquisition of the manufacturing facility at Nagpur from Cytec India, the second was Indian GrainSorghum, Pearl Millet and Fodder Sorghum seeds business from Syngenta India, third was four brands namely Furadan, Splendour, Affinity Force and Metcil from FMC India Limited and fourth was three brands from Syngenta,namely Tilt, Proclaim and Blue Copper

Agro-Chemicals products company, Crystal has made number of acquisitions in the past few years. Crystal signed an agreement with Germany’s BASF SE in 2016 to acquire the brand Bavistin for use in India. Crystal Crop Protection Limited also acquired Hyderabad based company Rohini-Seeds Private Limited and Rohini Bioseeds and Agritech Private Limited in 2011, which has brought its presence in the seeds market.