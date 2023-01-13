Crystal Crop Protection launches MENTOR for paddy farmers

Raichur, 13 January 2023: Leading agrochemical company Crystal Crop Protection on Friday launched a new fungicide Mentor for Paddy farmers. The product will not only control the disease (sheath blight) but also improves the overall health of the paddy crop resulting in higher yield and quality produce.

Mentor is tested in various State Agri Universities all across country and in last five years more than 1000 demonstrations were laid in various paddy growing markets with farmers. It has been found effective in disease management in Paddy and the product is set to become a beneficial inclusion in farmers’ practices.

“Paddy is the most important crop not just for farmers but also for the food security of Country and we are delighted to launch a new R&D based product Mentor, a powerful fungicide for paddy crop. It will be an exclusive offering by Crystal Crop and will make farmers grow more profitable crop by attaining its maximum genetic potential.” said Mr. C.S Shukla, Senior Vice president (Strategic Marketing), Crystal Crop Protection Limited.

Mentor will make Crystal Crop reach more farmers in paddy markets of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab Haryana, etc. The product will be available immediately for ongoing rabi season. The product will further strengthen company’s fungicide portfolio, which already has industry’s leading brands like Bavistin, Tilt, Blue Copper, Azotrix.

“We dedicate this new product to Indian farmers which will not just help company gain more market but also ensure more profitability for key stakeholders in paddy value chain. The launch is in line with our commitment to offer innovative crop solutions to farmers.” said Mr. Ajit Shankhdhar, National Sales Head, Crystal Crop Protection Limited.

Backed by state of art R&D setup, Crystal Crop has a strong future pipeline and in coming financial year, we plan to launch 4-5 new products across crops and segments with an objective to help farmer improve productivity and profitability.

Crystal Crop has recently received an investment of Rs. 300 cr from IFC and Emerging Asia fun, both backed by World Bank which will strengthen company’s position in Indian market by leveraging technology to establishing a robust production framework for green crop solutions. The financing package will support Crystal Crop’s growth plans, enabling it to focus on innovation and strengthening its research and development (R&D) capacity.