Crystals: The Perfect Gifting Option

By: Dr. Priya Kaul, Spiritual Life Coach (Hope Creator).

The festive season is around the corner and we are all looking for the perfect gift for our loved ones. If you are one of those who wish to gift something truly precious and unique, think ‘Crystal’. If experts are to be believed, crystals have been a part of good fortune for centuries, and have a special place in many cultures. They not only heal the soul but also bring in positivity, good energies, and enhance the beauty and looks of the wearer.

When it comes to gifting crystals, there are different ways that people choose. Some prefer larger display pieces, while others choose tumbled pieces meant to be carried in a purse or pocket. You may also gift from your own personal collection, passing on a stone with special meaning to you, or you can also shop a brand new one. You may also choose to gift it in the form of stylish jewellery, which the wearer will surely love and flaunt. Whatever your selection method, the intention should be to cleanse and bring in prosperity and peace in the life of the wearer. Have a look at the popular crystals, which you may choose for gifting purposes this festive season.

Smokey Quartz

If you are phobic to certain issues it is suggested to wear smokey quartz, as it helps dispel fear and anxiety. It is often called a wonderful practical stone, which aids in meditation and calming rituals. The beautiful deep brown gradient color gives a mesmerizing view for the perfect style statement as well.

Jade

Also called as “Dream Stone”, it helps you get insight into ritualistic knowledge, encourage creativity, and has dream-solving and healing effects. This stone signifies wisdom gathered in tranquility and is very effective in dispelling negativity and also boosts confidence.

Pukhraj

It protects you from evil and also provides marital happiness and satisfaction. For single women, it is highly recommended, as it helps provide a loving and prosperous groom, and nourishes the marital life as well.

Black Tourmaline

Potent, inky black, and with strong grounding forces, this jet colored stone is known for being a swallower of negative energies. It effectively helps absorb dark feelings and convert anxious vibrations into a positive spin that helps boost the soul in the long run. This stone is deeply connected to your base chakras and helps you feel safe and secure in the journey of life.

Carnelian

It’s a stabilizing stone, which restores vitality and motivation, and also stimulates creativity. It is believed that it helps in boosting courage, positivity, and apathy in the wearer. It also motivates the wearer to dream and achieve success in all walks of life. Carnelian is useful for overcoming abuse of any kind, build self-trust, and change life perceptions.

Amethyst

According to historians, the ancient Greeks used amethyst to help promote sobriety, both in body and mind. And since then, it has been considered as a calming and meditative stone, which is also an easily giftable crystal. It radiates love and inner peace, and it is believed that it helps the bearer approach a problem-free of emotional attachment or prejudices.

Rose Quartz

It’s the stone of universal love that helps restore trust and harmony in relationships, and encourages unconditional love. It helps open your heart at all levels of life, make you understand the meaning of friendship and affection.

Azurite

It’s a deep rich blue color stone, which makes for a beautiful gift for those who wish to build inner vision and insight. It is believed that this precious stone helps cleanse and activate the third eye chakra, which can enhance and allow for greater creativity. It is often found with malachite, and they are even more effective together.