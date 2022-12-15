CSB Bank Ties Up with Yubi Loans to Expand SME and LAP Lending

New Delhi, December 15, 2022: CSB Bank is a leading private sector lender that offers a wide range of products and services and the bank is majorly focusing on SME and LAP business. In a bid to expand its offerings, CSB Bank has tied up with Yubi Loans to leverage untapped opportunities emerging out of the SME and LAP markets in the large, medium, small and micro segment.

Through this partnership, CSB Bank will integrate with Yubi Loans’ AI/ML capabilities and advanced process frameworks, to further enrich its offerings for customers acquiring LAP or SME loans with new-age technology, and increased automation.

Elaborating on this partnership, Mr. Shyam Mani, Group Head- SME & NRI Banking, CSB Bank, said, “CSB Bank is expanding its SME and LAP business and transforming itself into a new-age bank. Our partnership with Yubi Loans is a step towards identifying and addressing the demand in key markets and providing them with a convenient mode to access to their credit needs. The Bank’s integration with Yubi Loans’ platform will enable automating loan needs for SME loans, Loan against Property, term loans, working capital loans, overdrafts, and cash credit. This will further enhance our capabilities and help in streamlining our credit flow towards these sectors.” Aniket Deshpande, Chief Business Officer, Yubi Loans, added, “We are delighted to have CSB Bank as one of the Green Channel Investors on Yubi Loans. Operating as a self-serving tool to manage the entire lifecycle of a loan transaction, Yubi Loans will provide CSB Bank with the flexibility to engage with a vast pool of borrowers. At the same time, the borrowers will benefit from the close collaboration between CSB Bank and Yubi Loans, through a faster turnaround time and ease of access to credit. This alliance will further boost Yubi Loans’ mission to make credit efficient for the big ‘missing middle’ sectors – the SME space and the Mid-market corporate space, thanks to CSB Bank’s powerful legacy and Yubi’s superior tech stack.”

This association will benefit borrowers by facilitating them with a one-stop-shop experience, wherein they can benefit from the advantages of increased chances of loan approval, and avail optimal rates of interest.