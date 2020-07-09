CSC and Coca-Cola India ink MoU to boost outreach in rural India

To promote the availability of consumer products at doorsteps in rural India through local entrepreneurs and e-Kirana stores, Common Services Centers under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, today announced a partnership with Coca-Cola India to list Coca Cola products on its Grameen eStore platform.

The partnership will make available affordable essential hydration through CSC’s Grameen eStore platform. In the pilot phase, Coca-Cola’s portfolio of products will be listed on Grameen eStore across the states of Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

CSC and Coca-Cola’s partnership serves the dual purpose of providing last-mile connectivity of essential and affordable hydration to citizens’ doorsteps, as well as promoting rural entrepreneurship and building livelihoods by mapping supply points to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

Elaborating on the rural e-commerce platform of CSC, Dr. Dinesh Tyagi – CEO, CSC SPV said, “The idea for Grameen e-Store exemplifies Prime Minister’s call for being vocal for local. Through this initiative, VLEs are playing a critical role in connecting producers and companies with rural consumers right at their doorsteps. The partnership with Coca Cola will allow the stores to diversify their offerings while providing customers access to new products. It will be a win-win proposition.”

Announcing the association, T. Krishnakumar – President, Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said, “We are privileged to partner with CSC in their effort to pave the path for digital and economic empowerment of our rural citizens. This initiative will help us with last-mile connectivity to ensure people are hydrated and have their relevant choice of beverages. It underscores our long-term commitment towards creating a sustainable business in India through responsible actions and shared growth”

We are a ‘Total Beverage Company with Local Roots’ and we have adopted a hyperlocal strategy focused on strengthening the regional connect, both in terms of choice and reach. On one hand, while we have been advancing beverage localization and developing an ethnic beverage portfolio to suit various regions and palates, on the other, we are adapting to the ‘new normal’ and using the merits of its agility, to enhance last-mile delivery of relevant beverage choice for our consumers.” he added.