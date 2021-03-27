Cuddle the Kulhad now in Kolkata with the newly opened Chai Sutta Bar

Kolkata: Chai Sutta Bar the brand known for Spreading Taste of Chai in a Kulhad across India today announced its launch in India’s 2nd most populated city Kolkata. The opening of the Kolkata store took place in a closed event due to COVID guidelines in DN 53, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata a prime location and in one of the busiest streets of the City. The franchise outlet was inaugurated by Indian Film Actor, Shakti Kapoor as a Special Guest to the store. With this launch, the brand has now surpassed 140+ franchise outlets in the country.

With the idea of spreading the taste of Kulhad worldwide the brand has tried to keep its pricing at the most nominal low so that it suits the pocket for all and caters the masses. After making its presence felt across the Western, Northern and North- Western belt with a blissful kulhad of Chai, Chai Sutta Bar is all set to make a debut in the eastern states of India. With the objective of serving a wishful Chai of Kulhad to all, today the brand marks its presence in over 70+ cities and 2 countries Oman and Dubai.

In the endeavor to strengthen the brand portfolio the brand wishes to have 200+ outlets by the end of December 2021. The brand hails its origin from the heart of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore; a city known for its student crowd. The brand originated its idea to cater the cutting Chai tapri platter with the luxury of ambience clubbed with taste. Moreover with the ongoing global pandemic we understand that safety is the key ask by the consumer’s especially in F&B segment and the brand ensures to deliver it at utmost priority.

Speaking on the launch, Anubhav Dubey, Founder, Chai Sutta Bar, said “Catering the length and breadth of the country is our ultimate aim, our audience is masses and not classes that is how we differentiate our brand positioning with other competitors. Kolkata is the 2nd most densely populated city in the country and serving the wishful cup of chai is the ultimate objective of the brand we believe in reinventing the taste and culture of India by providing a cup of tea in Kulhad and spread the joy of having Chai. We our exponentially expanding and will definitely make our presence felt across the country.”

The franchise of Chai Sutta Bar will offer its signature Chocolate Chai and Adrak Chai from the brand in the same taste across all franchises across the length and breadth of the country. Keeping in mind the brand motto and equity of serving quality chai and customer preferences is our highest priority.