Culmination of Fun O’ Fiesta @ DPS RN Extension

10th June 2023: DPS RN Extension, a leading educational institution successfully organised an eight-day long Summer Camp “Fun O’ Fiesta”.

The culmination ceremony was graced by the Principal of the school Mrs Pallavi Upadhyaya and all the parents of the participating students. Each student had selected two activities — one was skill-based and the other sport of their choice. The students who had taken part in art and craft activity, displayed their beautiful creations for all their parents to see. The students who had taken part in dance, singing, aerobics, yoga and zumba captivated the audience with their performance.