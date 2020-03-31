Cult.fit MovementForMovement challenge- Donation to Covid PM Relief fund

With all movement and activity completely ceased under this lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, more Indians now stand a risk of developing issues that stem from not moving enough or exercising enough. This may lead to a rise in illnesses due to sedentary lifestyles that may, in turn, put unwanted pressure on the health care system in these unprecedented times. To raise awareness of this issue and make India move- starting from Friday 27th March, cult.fit launched the #MovementForMovement campaign. Under this challenge, a user has to first accept the challenge via cult.live and work out for any 12 days between 27th March-15th April, 2020 . For every challenge completion – a contribution of ₹ 100 will be made to PM CARES Fund by cure.fit to help COVID191 relief efforts.

What is cult.live?

cult.live is a group fitness class led by star Cult trainers, that lets you experience the energy from the comfort of your home and work out with thousands of others. It is FREE for anyone to join from anywhere on the cure.fit app. Currently, these LIVE classes are being offered across fitness formats like strength, HRX, dance fitness and yoga on all seven days of the week. These classes are safe for all types of users whether beginner, intermediate or advanced and allows the user to track real-time performance data and even challenge family and friends.

Use these free cult live online classes for 12 days on the cure.fit app and complete the #MovementForMovement challenge to make your contribution.