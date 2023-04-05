Cultivator natural products delivers the best hair color under their bulk source for herbs, botanical, and spice

Jodhpur, 5th April 2023: Since 1988 with an aim to find a perfect balance between life and nature, Cultivator Natural has gained consumers’ trust and confidence with 35 years of rigorous efforts. With breakthrough innovations and revolutionary product development, the company has led the R&D and Manufacturing of Organic Herbal Hair Colors, Natural Cosmetics, Herbal Hair Shampoos & Masks, Herbs, and Botanicals. Today, they have become the most trusted partner of global nutraceutical and cosmeceutical brands in private labeling, contract manufacturing, OEM, and ODM services.

Mr. Tarun Prajapati, Co-founder and MD, Cultivator Natural Products said, we have introduced a completely unique blend of organic herbs that colors your hair naturally. The coloration are powerhouses of full concentrated plant powder that gives a revitalizing effect on the scalp & hair, enriched & standardized with a full spectrum of plant concentrate Organic vegetable coloration that provides the desired shade, shine & nourishment to the hair. Every ingredient has its individual benefits that work like miracles for hair health. At Cultivator, we believe in being 100% Natural, Herbal, Organic, Plant-Based, & certified, Trustable, Traceable, Tangible.

Their organic herbal hair color combines the goodness of nature with scientific innovation. The company formulates 100% natural & organic vegetal coloration to give the desired color shade, perfect luster, and complete nourishment to the hair. The organic herbs present in their hair color revitalize hair & scalp. Company’s colorations are powerhouses that effortlessly adhere to hair cuticles and impart the desired color without even slightest of the damage. The semi-permanent color developed for your hair effortlessly as it adheres to hair cuticles easily.

Cultivator’s is a 100% certified organic product manufacturer with 25+ international certifications with zero waste into compost/ manure and offered to farmers free of cost. The hair color is available in 20 vibrant shades.

All the ingredients in Cultivator’s Organic Herbal Hair Color are organically sourced from farms across India. They strongly comply with FairWild and Fair for Life standards. Their products are completely chemical-free as we conduct quality checks at each manufacturing & processing stage from farm to finished product. Their state-of-the-art processing facility and advanced machinery ensure that the bio-actives remain intact in our final products.

Globally Recognized and Trusted Organic Vegetal Hair Coloring

Cultivator’s Organic Herbal Hair Color is the safest hair coloring solution that does not involve any chemical process or discoloration of melanin. Natural coloring pigment from plants simply adheres to the outer layer of hair and a few may penetrate the cuticle based on the hair’s porosity. The goodness of high-quality plant pigments makes the hair shinier and regain health, making them more beautiful over time.