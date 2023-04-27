Cummins Inc. and Tata Motors strengthen their 30- year alliance to power a cleaner India with low- to zero-emissions technologies for mobility solutions

April 2023, NewDelhi/Mumbai / Columbus, IN: Global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Limited (TML), to manufacture a range of low- to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years. The definitive agreement was signed by Jennifer Rumsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cummins Inc., and Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, at Cummins Inc. headquarters in Columbus, Indiana, USA. Senior officials and dignitaries from Cummins, the company’s India leadership team, and Tata Motors were present during the signing of the agreement.

Tata Motors and Cummins have a 30-year strong partnership through their joint venture Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL) in India, established in 1993. The signing of this definitive agreement further strengthens their relationship and is a step forward from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organizations in November 2022 to collaborate on the design and development of low- and zero-emissions propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India.

As a part of this agreement, Cummins and TML have set up a new business entity called TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (GES), a wholly owned subsidiary under the existing joint venture with a focus on the development and manufacturing of sustainable technology products that will include hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel delivery systems, and battery electric powertrains and fuel cell electric systems through the AcceleraTM by Cummins brand. The low- to zero-emissions technologies developed by TCPL GES will be integrated into both on-highway and off-highway applications for domestic and international markets. This agreement will play a pivotal role in developing sustainable powertrain solutions that will help in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and supporting India’s net-zero ambitions.

After signing the agreement, Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins President, and Chief Executive Officer said, “Progress requires partnership, and I am delighted that we are embarking on this decarbonization journey with our trusted partner of 30 years – Tata Motors. Together, we will advance low- and zero-emissions technologies in a way that is best for our customers, communities, and the planet. By doing so, we are also unlocking new opportunities to innovate for our employees all over the world and those who share our passion for powering a more prosperous world.”