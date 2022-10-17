Cummins India launches “REDEFINE 2022”, its flagship B-school case study competition.

New Delhi, India October 17, 2022: Cummins India announces the launch of ‘REDEFINE’, a national-level B-school case study competition for students from 12 partner business schools in India. This competition presents the students with a business problem based on real-life challenges faced by organizations and invites them to showcase their strategic, innovative, and analytical abilities.

Comprising multiple rounds, the competition will be launched on October 21 and will culminate with a two-day grand finale event to be held at the Cummins India office campus in Pune, Maharashtra on November 22-23. The winning team will receive a cash prize and enrollment to a mentorship program with Cummins India leadership.

Regarding the launch of the case study competition, Anupama Kaul, Human Resources Leader, Cummins India said, “At Cummins, we empower everyone with opportunities to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on the world. Our annual B-school case study competition, REDEFINE aims to groom and mentor the next generation of business leaders and experts. The competition is intricately designed for management students to familiarize them with real-world business problems, demonstrate leadership, and employ their skills and learnings, to redefine solutions for a better tomorrow. We are excited to engage with bright minds representing the most illustrious and coveted academic institutions in the country.”

Underlining the company’s vision for this case study competition, Subramanian Chidambaran, Strategy Leader, Cummins India added, “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Cummins. The reality of today’s business is that our problems are becoming more complex necessitating fresh thinking and novel approaches. In addition, climate change is an existential crisis for our generation. We, at Cummins, are committed to developing and delivering solutions that are sustainable and contribute to a greener world. The competition has been designed to focus on this. I am confident that young minds participating in the REDEFINE competition will come up with some great answers to the challenges we are facing as an industry.”

The case study competition will have multiple rounds where the students will engage with and present their viewpoints to senior leaders from Cummins India. Prior to the grand finale, a series of leadership talks will also be organized to apprise students about the company’s vision, business, and cutting-edge innovations along with an industry overview. Beyond the case study competition and leadership talks, the company will also host a quiz competition wherein the participants will be tested on their knowledge of industry and business trends, technology developments and understanding of Cummins. This is specifically aimed at creating more awareness around our business and the Cummins brand amongst the younger generation.

REDEFINE is open to bonafide first- and second-year students currently pursuing a two-year flagship PGP/PGDM/PGDBM/MBA program, from our partner business schools listed below:

1. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

2. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

3. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

4. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur

5. Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

6. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

8. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

9. Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar

10. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

11. Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resources Development, Pune

12. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur