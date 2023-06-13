Cummins India Limited receives certification for CPCB IV+ emissions standard compliance

Bengaluru, India, June 13, 2023: Cummins India Limited, one of the leading technology providers of power solutions, announced that on June 12, 2023, it had received various CPCB IV+ compliance certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Dr. Reji Mathai, ARAI Director, presented the certificates to Dr. Pradheepram Ottikkutti, Head of Engineering, Cummins Group (India), and Ms. Shveta Arya, Business Head, Power Systems, Cummins India Limited, in a ceremony held at the ARAI headquarters in Pune. Senior officials from ARAI and Cummins India were present during the ceremony. The certification is for various ranges of genset products.

The certifications awarded by ARAI reaffirms the readiness of Cummins India Limited to provide its customers with various CPCB IV+ emission norms compliant gensets, effective July 1, 2023, when the new regulations will come into effect.

Expressing his thoughts on this achievement, Mr. Ashwath Ram, Managing Director of Cummins India Limited, said, “Cummins has been at the forefront of powering the growth and prosperity of India for more than six decades. For us, the transition to CPCB IV+ genset emission norms is more than just launching a technologically advanced and compliant product range. It is a long-term commitment toward providing the environment-friendly next generation of power solutions to our customers, industry, and the planet. The certifications are a strong testament to our capabilities in providing robust, Made in India, reliable, and sustainable power solutions.” Ms. Shveta Arya, Business Head, Power Systems, Cummins India Limited, further added, “As India gets ready to implement one of the most stringent genset emission norms on July 1, 2023, we are delighted to receive the various CPCB IV+ compliance certifications for our genset engines. This validation increases our confidence to provide exceptional power solutions that meet the highest performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility standards.”

The CPCB IV+ emission standards are one of the most comprehensive and stringent emission norms for power generation engines that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will implement from July 1, 2023. Compared to the current CPCB II standards, the measures will result in an approximately 90% reduction in particulate matter (PM) and harmful oxides of nitrogen (NOx) concentrations. The new CPCB IV+ emission standards will also establish a single standard for both prime and standby usage of gen-sets covering all fuel types for the engine power output of up to 800 kWh.