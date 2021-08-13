Cummins India Limited unveils ‘Made in India’ 2500kva Commercial Diesel Generator QSK60 – G23 – an Integrated Power Solution at its 60th Annual General Meeting

Cummins India Limited unveiled its ‘Made in India’ – QSK60 G23: 2500-2750 kVA Diesel Generator (DG) set at its 60th Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2021.The Diesel Generator set which is an Integrated Power Solution has been launched to meet the increasing power requirements by industry segments like Data Centers and large scale infrastructure projects like Airports and Commercial Realty in India.

The QSK60 – G23 genset provides best-in-class power density ensuring maximum power with minimum footprint. The new genset is engineered and designed to minimize downtime and improve total cost of ownership in an effective and innovative manner. It is capable to withstand Indian climatic conditions to deliver reliable performance.

DG sets greater than 2250kVA hitherto were imported. With the rapid growth in segments like Data Centers, large-scale infrastructure projects etc., in India, genset is part of critical infrastructure which requires reliable power back up and up time efficiency. A locally manufactured genset allows shorter lead time giving customers greater flexibility in managing project timelines. The QSK 60 G23 is a fully integrated power generation system build to deliver performance and offer reliability and versatility for stationary, standby, prime power, and continuous duty applications.

Commenting on the product launch, Mr. Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited said, “Cummins India Limited has again proven its ability to launch products in response to market and consumer needs. The introduction of the QSK60 – G23 entirely manufactured in India is driven by increasing demands of power in the Data Center and large-scale infrastructure segments. We continue to innovate and offer dependable power genset to ensure that they are always on and meet customers’ power requirements. We believe that our well designed and engineered products will continue to provide reliable power solutions to enable a truly digital and unstoppable India!”

Mr. Mandar Deo, Vice President, Power Systems, Cummins India Limited said, “At Cummins India Limited, it is our constant endeavour to support our customers as they transition towards newer technologies. We are delighted to introduce this Diesel Generator, which is the one of the largest gensets’ ever built in India. Keeping in mind a significant shift towards increased power density and reliability it is fully built in to the QSK 60 G 23.

This heavy-duty engine provides reliable power, low emissions, and quick response to load changes. The key features of genset include PowerCommand® digital control as standard equipment offering total genset system integration including critical AmpSentryTM Protection, Paralleling & Load dependent start/stop, Advanced Control Methodology with various protection, Communications Interface and Metering. Its highly reliable Stamford Series Alternator is optimized for critical and heavy loads. Cummins India Limited provides a complete genset package solution as well as strong aftermarket support with a 24×7 service availability. In addition, it is backed by a comprehensive warranty and a pan India service and distribution network.