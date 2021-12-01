Cummins India organizes their first roadshow in West Bengal to showcase its ‘Made in India’ Marine Engines

Kolkata– Cummins India Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of engines for power generation, industrial and automotive markets, recently organized its first roadshow to showcase its ‘Made in India’ B6.7 Marine Engines. The roadshow was organized in association with Garuda Power Pvt Ltd, the channel partner for Cummins India Limited in West Bengal and Odisha. The 850-kilometer-long roadshow was flagged off on November 24, 2021, in Joka and covered the coastlines of Kolkata, Kakdweep, Namkhana, Raydighi, Petuaghat, Kontai, Digha, and Shankarpur before concluding on December 1, 2021, in Mohna.

The Cummins B6.7 Electronic Engine is one of the most dependable and durable medium-duty engines available for the Fishing Boat market. These engines feature a quick response time and rapid acceleration, allowing for ease of operation and assuring reliable performance. Best-in-class material has been used in the engine to provide optimal savings with a longer life cycle and simple maintenance. These engines offer optimized power and torque and are smoke-free and have low noise.

Commenting on the roadshow Mr. Pallab Raha, India Marine segment leader said “Cummins India Limited is committed to provide the latest technologies to our customers. We have longstanding experience in the marine industry, dating back to 1919. With the launch of the B6.7 Electronic Engine, Cummins India continues its tradition of producing reliable, robust diesel engines to the marine market offering a wide range of power solutions from 140 bhp to 4200 bhp for fishing, commercial, government, and recreational applications. This also reaffirms our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘AatmaNirbhar’ Bharat mission, as we are now manufacturing marine engines in India for fishing vessels. We are delighted to introduce this B6.7 Electronic Marine Engine to the fishing community in India. We are confident that our well-designed and engineered products will continue to deliver reliable power solutions while at sea, assuring safety”.

Cummins offers a strong service network that covers the entire Indian coastline for marine engine service and spares. They have Factory-certified technicians available round the clock for service support. Cummins delivers 24/7 emergency parts and field service support with genuine parts to deliver on its brand promise of trust and dependability. The company provides customised packages based on the requirements of the customers.