Curate exquisite hampers with scrumptious Snackstar treats this Wedding season!

NEW DELHI, 26th November 2021: It’s the season of momentous and joyous celebrations- what better way to celebrate than with delicious snacks? This festive season, gift your loved ones a tour of the world via our array of treats.

Snackstar being India’s first online store brings straight to your doorstep a world full of scrumptious sweet, savoury and sour snacks at fabulous prices!

Take your tastebuds on a tour of Switzerland with Snackstar’s fondue; a premium swiss cheese meets wine and spices for a gathering around the pot fondue experience or transport yourself to Japan with Matcha Kit Kats and Pringles Rice Fusion Katsu Curry. Delve into sinful Belgian chocolates, or lose yourself in an authentic American snack experience with Oreos, Cheetos, Doritos and more!

With the on-going wedding season, Snackstar is here to cater to the most quintessential gifting hampers for your special events. For the girls without whom you can’t say I do- incorporate some treats within your bridal hamper, or in a basket for guests in their hotel rooms if you’re having a destination wedding. With endless festive gifting possibilities, these thoughtfully created and incredibly delicious gift hampers from snackstar are sure to leave a bright smile on your loved one’s faces.

Amidst the most exhilarating time of the year, brimming with festivities, it is the optimal choice for any gathering. The brand is here to provide treats for all of your friends and family, with over a 1000+ delicacies to choose from. It carries an exclusive range of products such as Brownie Cookies, Giant Bournville Buttons, McCoy’s Chilli Potato Crisps, Lotus Biscoff Spread, Chipotle Tabasco and much more !

Ensuring that all food items are delivered in perfect condition, the brand indulges in superior packaging using proprietary temperature-controlled materials.

Be it any event, Snackstar is the exquisite feast that won’t leave anyone disappointed. Mollify all of your hunger pangs with delicious munchies from Snackstar !

