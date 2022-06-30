Curated Living Solutions partners with AMTZ to launch a Student Housing facility in Vishakhapatnam

Mumbai, June 2022: Curated Living Solutions Private Limited, a DivyaSree group company, has collaborated with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to launcha Student housing facility in Vishakhapatnam. The co-living operator has laid the foundation of the 500-bed facility in the city to offer a richer accommodation experience to students of medical institutes located within the premise of AMTZ.

Shri Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. and the Forum Coordinator at the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), attended the Bhumi Pujan ceremony. Other dignitaries present at the event included Mr. Louise Agersnap, a leader in innovation, digital health & sustainable development, World Health Organization, and MD & CEO of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) Dr.Jitendra Sharma.

AMTZ is an enterprise established by the Indian Government and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to manufacture medical equipment. Aiming to reduce production costs by up to 40%, AMTZ envisions making India a world leader in high-end medical equipment production while making the products affordable and accessible.

AMTZ has partnered with e-learning company Skill-Lync to offer a 12-month program on Medical Technology, including a six-month stint at its Vizag campus.

The student housing facility is slated to fulfill the need for accommodation with unmatched amenities and offerings for the students. The company will be operating the student housing facility under the asset-heavy model.

Jaikishan Challa, Founder & CEO of Curated Living Solutions, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with AMTZ to launch a student housing facility. At Curated Living, we’ve always been committed to providing high-quality services to our consumers. With this association, we intend to do the same for the students who look for better places for accommodation within the vicinity of AMTZ. We have partnered with AMTZ to create a purpose-built accommodation center for its students on a long-term lease basis. It will enable the students to experience an on-campus living experience while enhancing their knowledge with hands-on learning in the best-in-class scientific facilities of AMTZ.”

Curated Living recently launched a premium student accommodation brand, Ivy League House in Pune. Furthermore, the company raise usd 200 million for creating India’s first Alternative Housing Platform with focus on Student Housing, Proliving and Industrial Housing. Currently, Curated Living Solutions has 10,000 beds operational in Bengaluru and Pune, and the funding will allow the company to reach 30,000 beds in the next three to five years. The company sees a massive opportunity in alternative housing and plans to foray into that segment.