Curtain Raiser of 42nd Edition of India Carpet Expo unveiled at NSIC Ground Okhla, Aims to Amplify Cultural Heritage & Weaving Skills

New Delhi, March, 2022: The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) under the aegis of Government of India organized the 42nd edition of INDIA CARPET EXPO – one of the largest Handmade Carpet Trade Fairs in the world from 25–28 March, 2022, at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi. Shri Upendra Prasad Singh (IAS), Secretary Textiles, Min of Textiles, Govt of India made the Curtain Raiser of the event in the gracious presence of Shri Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, Mr. Umer Hameed, Chairman, CEPC, Shri Aslam Mahboob, Darpan Baranwal,Imtiaz Ahmad, Mohammad Wasif Ansari, Rohit Gupta,Gulam Nabi Bhat, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, Bodh Raj Malhotra, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Members COA, CEPC, Shri Umesh Kumar Gupta, past COA member CEPC, other Senior Officials, Chairman, CEPC, Members of the COA, CEPC, and Exhibitors.

Shri U P Singh, Secretary Textiles, Min of Textiles took an overview of the preparations and mentioned that, “this flagship event is a one-stop destination for handmade carpets serving the discerning needs of contemporary buyers, users and connoisseur of finest handcrafted Indian carpets and other floor coverings. This expo is held to ‘promote and amplify the cultural heritage and weaving skills’ of Indian handmade carpets and other floor coverings amongst the visiting overseas carpet buyers.”

On the occasion of curtain raiser of the Indian Carpet Expo Textile Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India Shri Upendra Prasad Singh, IAS said that two days back Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his tweet already congratulated the weavers and exporters for completing the export target of US $ 400 Billion before the year ending and expressed that in total exports our textile industry will be on 3rd position which is earlier on 6th position.

Hon’ble PM Modi and CIM Piyush Goyal are big admirers of Handicrafts and PM sir gave the slogan ‘My Handloom, My Handicraft’ to promote Indian Handmade carpet industries. Shri Upendra Prasad Singh said, “ the difficulties faced by the industry at large, we not only managed to survive in the pandemic time but also explore the possibilities for an increase in exports. Handmade Carpets is a product which can be assessed by touch and feel and express hope that this Expo will provide the opportunity for a voluminous increase in the exports.”

Shri Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, stated, “India Carpet Expo 2022 is an ideal platform for International Carpet Buyers, buying houses, buying Agents and Indian Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters to meet and establish long term business relationship. India Carpet Expo has received overwhelming response from the Member Exporters and 200 exhibitors from major carpet producing belts are showcasing their latest products in the expo.”

Mr. Umar Hameed, Chairman, CEPC stated, “We are envisaging a business generation and also potential enquires from the Fair. Carpet Export Promotion Council extends its invitation to more than 4000 overseas carpet importers from all over the world to visit the Expo which is an excellent opportunity to choose from finest collection of latest designs and diverse range of products from entire India, at one place.”

Shri Umar Hameed also informed that CEPC received registration from 350 Carpet importers across 56 countries from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, U.K., USA etc. have registered themselves for the Expo. The buyers from new member countries like Azerbaijan, Mauritius, Qatar, Bolvia, Costa Rica, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan are also attending the Mega Expo. CEPC is not only inviting and incentivizing the wholesale buyers but is also providing a 2 nights’ complimentary stay in hotel at New Delhi for attending India Carpet Expo.

India is the world’s largest exporter of Handmade Carpets, Rugs, Druggets and other floor coverings. INDIA CARPET EXPO has established a niche in itself in the carpet promotion and exhibition. As a sourcing platform for the buyers from all over the world, this expo host about 200 manufacturers & exporters from key Carpet producing areas. It is to be noted that Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, Panipat, Bikaner and Srinagar are also exhibiting their wide range of Handmade Carpets, rugs, durries and other floor coverings at this Expo.