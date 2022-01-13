Curtiss-Wright to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

DAVIDSON, N.C.–Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A webcast conference call will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial performance as well as expectations for 2022 financial performance. Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available for seven days.