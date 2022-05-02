– Anjana Sastri, Director – Marketing, Sterling Developers
Festivals and auspicious days have always been preferred for making important purchase decisions and most homebuyers wait for such favourable days like Akshaya Tritiya to buy their dream home. The market is certainly looking very positive and we are witnessing an increase in the number of enquires too ahead of the festival. Customer confidence and market sentiments have strengthened due to a positive atmosphere and most importantly, due to the acknowledgment of real estate as an asset that is a guarantor of a secured future and a lot of first-time homebuyers have entered the market. The conscious consumer shift towards quality, high growth locations, amenities and lifestyle are some of the strongest trends that have been reshaped and will materialize in the future. Also, home loan interest rates are at an all-time low which may further act as a catalyst for end users to reconsider their purchase decisions. There has been a huge amount of pent-up demand generated over the past couple of years, which is now unlocking, giving a positive flip to the market. As we march ahead, the industry is set to see a new phase of growth and investment trends.